Advertisement
U.S. News
May 13, 2023 / 3:10 PM

N.C. Gov. Cooper vetoes 12-week abortion ban despite override threat

By Don Jacobson
North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper vetoed the Republican-backed S,B. 20, which reduces the cutoff for most abortions from 20 weeks to 12 and places new restrictions on women seeking abortions. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI
North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper vetoed the Republican-backed S,B. 20, which reduces the cutoff for most abortions from 20 weeks to 12 and places new restrictions on women seeking abortions. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

May 13 (UPI) -- North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper on Saturday vetoed a 12-week abortion ban passed by the state Legislature despite the likelihood his move will be overridden.

The Democratic governor blasted Senate Bill 20 in his veto message, calling it a "dangerous abortion ban" that would have "devastating impacts on women's reproductive health care in North Carolina."

Advertisement

"This bill will create dangerous interference with the doctor-patient relationship, leading to harm for pregnant women and their families," Cooper said. "With its medically unnecessary obstacles and restrictions, it will make abortion unavailable to many women, particularly those with lower incomes, those who live in rural areas, and those who already have limited access to health care."

Among its provisions, SB 20 would reduce the cutoff for many abortions from 20 weeks to 12 and place new restrictions on women seeking abortions as well as the clinics seeking to provide them, including a requirement of three in-person appointments scheduled days apart for anyone seeking a medical abortion.

RELATED Police say boyfriend killed Texas woman out of revenge for abortion

Cooper signed the veto at a rally in downtown Raleigh, N.C., as pro-choice supporters cheered his actions.

Advertisement

"We now have a vetoed bill," he proclaimed after wielding the veto stamp.

The bill was passed by Republican supermajorities in the North Carolina House of Representatives late Wednesday and in the state Senate on Thursday. Those supermajorities make it likely GOP lawmakers will have the votes to override Cooper's veto.

RELATED N.C. governor vows to veto abortion ban following swift passage in Senate

The measure passed just 48 hours after the House bill was introduced on Tuesday, with all Senate GOP members unified in support, while every Democrat voted to reject it.

SB 20's conservative backers held a competing rally Saturday in Raleigh near the state legislative building.

"Gov. Cooper chose Mother's Day weekend to veto legislation and rally against everything that encompasses motherhood -- birth, growing biological and adoptive families, and care for babies," North Carolina Values Executive Director Tami Fitzgerald said in a statement.

RELATED North Carolina Republicans move to limit abortions to 12 weeks

"His actions would crush provisions to give women more opportunities to choose life, improve safety standards of clinics, and stop the barbaric painful practice of partial birth abortion."

The White House issued a statement Thursday in response to SB 20, calling the measure "extreme" and suggested the administration might seek recourse through the federal courts.

The North Carolina Medical Society also assailed the bill, arguing it "interferes in the doctor-patient relationship" and would ultimately "impede patient access to medical care."

Advertisement

Demonstrators pray outside U.S. Supreme Court, praise rulings on prayer, abortion

Faith Adams of Bangor, Maine, kneels in prayer at a praise and worship service outside the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington on June 27, days after the court ruled to overturn the Roe vs. Wade abortion case. Photo by Jemal Countess/UPI | License Photo

Latest Headlines

Police arrest Md. man in stolen 5-ton military vehicle after highway chase
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Police arrest Md. man in stolen 5-ton military vehicle after highway chase
May 13 (UPI) -- A man was in custody Saturday in Maryland after allegedly stealing a 5-ton military vehicle from a private residence and leading police on a chase down an interstate highway, causing several crashes.
Police say boyfriend killed Texas woman out of revenge for abortion
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Police say boyfriend killed Texas woman out of revenge for abortion
May 13 (UPI) -- Police investigating the shooting death of a Texas woman this week say the killing was an act of revenge for her having an abortion.
Cities on guard despite end of Title 42 not producing migrant surge as expected
U.S. News // 19 hours ago
Cities on guard despite end of Title 42 not producing migrant surge as expected
May 12 (UPI) -- The end of Title 42 has not led to a surge in migrants to the border so far, Biden administration officials said on Friday.
Newest U.S. Navy destroyer to honor 'trailblazing' nurse Lenah Sutcliffe Higbee
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Newest U.S. Navy destroyer to honor 'trailblazing' nurse Lenah Sutcliffe Higbee
May 12 (UPI) -- The United States Navy will commission the new Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Lenah Sutcliffe Higbee, which is named for the first woman awarded the Navy Cross, in a ceremony in Key West Saturday.
Mark Pomerantz says little to House committee probing Donald Trump prosecution
U.S. News // 23 hours ago
Mark Pomerantz says little to House committee probing Donald Trump prosecution
May 12 (UPI) -- Former prosecutor Mark Pomerantz appeared before the Republican-led House Judiciary Committee on Friday, to take questions about the investigation into President Donald Trump's hush money payments.
New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu ready to legalize adult-use marijuana
U.S. News // 1 day ago
New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu ready to legalize adult-use marijuana
May 12 (UPI) -- New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu has ended has opposition to legalizing adult-use marijuana. He said Friday the majority of state residents support legalization and he's ready to sign a bill supporting recreational use.
Lori Vallow found guilty of murdering her two children
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Lori Vallow found guilty of murdering her two children
May 12 (UPI) -- Idaho mother Lori Vallow was found guilty of murdering her two children on Friday and now faces up to life in prison without parole.
Honduran teen migrant dies in U.S. custody in Florida
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Honduran teen migrant dies in U.S. custody in Florida
May 12 (UPI) -- An unaccompanied 17-year-old Honduran migrant has died in U.S. government custody, according to the Honduran government. Angel Eduardo Maradiaga Espinoza died in a shelter in Safety Harbor, Fla.
Elon Musk announces Linda Yaccarino as incoming Twitter CEO
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Elon Musk announces Linda Yaccarino as incoming Twitter CEO
May 12 (UPI) -- Current Twitter CEO and owner Elon Musk announced Friday that Linda Yaccarino will take over as CEO.
Biden's Federal Reserve nominee Adriana Kugler would be first Latina to serve
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Biden's Federal Reserve nominee Adriana Kugler would be first Latina to serve
May 12 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden announced his nominees to the Federal Reserve on Friday, including Adriana Kugler, who would become the first Latina to serve on the board.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Newest U.S. Navy destroyer to honor 'trailblazing' nurse Lenah Sutcliffe Higbee
Newest U.S. Navy destroyer to honor 'trailblazing' nurse Lenah Sutcliffe Higbee
Police say boyfriend killed Texas woman out of revenge for abortion
Police say boyfriend killed Texas woman out of revenge for abortion
Police arrest Md. man in stolen 5-ton military vehicle after highway chase
Police arrest Md. man in stolen 5-ton military vehicle after highway chase
Mark Pomerantz says little to House committee probing Donald Trump prosecution
Mark Pomerantz says little to House committee probing Donald Trump prosecution
Cities on guard despite end of Title 42 not producing migrant surge as expected
Cities on guard despite end of Title 42 not producing migrant surge as expected
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement