Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
May 11, 2023 / 10:22 AM

Man suspected in 2005 Natalee Holloway disappearance to be extradited from Peru

By Doug Cunningham
1/3
Joran van der Sloot, a suspect in the 2005 Aruba disappearance of U.S. teen Natalie Holloway, will be extradited to the United States to face wire fraud and extortion charges connected to Holloway's disappearance. File Photo by Dinko Eichin/UPI
Joran van der Sloot, a suspect in the 2005 Aruba disappearance of U.S. teen Natalie Holloway, will be extradited to the United States to face wire fraud and extortion charges connected to Holloway's disappearance. File Photo by Dinko Eichin/UPI | License Photo

May 11 (UPI) -- Joran van der Sloot, the imprisoned Dutch man suspected in the Aruba disappearance of U.S. teen Natalee Holloway in 2005, will be temporarily extradited to the United States.

The Peruvian government on Wednesday accepted a request to temporarily release van der Sloot, is serving a 28-year sentence in Peru for killing a 21-year-old Peruvian woman in 2010, to the United States to face federal charges of wire fraud and extortion for soliciting money from Holloway's mother as he promised to reveal the location of her remains.

Advertisement

"We will continue to collaborate on legal issues with allies such as the United States, and many others with which we have extradition treaties," said the Peru National Prosecutor's Office Edgar Alfredo Rebaza in a statement.

Peru said in 2014 that van der Sloot would not be extradited to the United States until he had served his 28-year sentence, if convicted the U.S. and Peruvian governments will have to decide where he continues to serve that sentence.

RELATED New witness comes forward in Natalee Holloway case

Holloway vanished on the Dutch Caribbean Island of Aruba while on a high school graduation trip May 30, 2005. She was last seen leaving an Oranjestad nightclub, with three young men, including van der Sloot.

Advertisement

Van der Sloot was arrested in Holloway's disappearance but never charged.

The charges filed in 2010, stem from allegations caused Holloway's mother, Beth Holloway, to wire him a total of $25,000. His initial demand, according to the Justice Department, was for $250,000.

RELATED Joran van der Sloot allegedly stabbed in prison

"I was blessed to have had Natalee in my life for 18 years, and as of this month, I have been without her for exactly 18 years. She would be 36 years old now," Beth Holloway said in a statement. "It has been a very long and painful journey, but the persistence of many is going to pay off. Together, we are finally getting justice for Natalee."

RELATED Joran van der Sloot to be extradited to U.S. in 26 years

Latest Headlines

White House, states, Congress look for immigration solutions as Title 42 ends
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
White House, states, Congress look for immigration solutions as Title 42 ends
May 11 (UPI) -- As the Trump-era Title 42 public health immigration restriction allowing quick expulsion of migrants expires Thursday, an additional mass influx of migrants seeking asylum is expected at the southern U.S. border.
Wholesale prices moderating slowly, U.S. data show
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Wholesale prices moderating slowly, U.S. data show
May 11 (UPI) -- Wholesale prices, minus food and energy, moderated over the 12-month period to April, coming in at its lowest level in more than a year, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported Thursday.
Two parents in Varsity Blues scandal get convictions overturned on appeal
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Two parents in Varsity Blues scandal get convictions overturned on appeal
May 11 (UPI) -- The 1st Circuit Court of Appeals overturned the convictions of two parents convicted in the so-called Varsity Blues college admissions scandal.
EPA set to impose new rules on power plants in effort to reduce carbon pollution
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
EPA set to impose new rules on power plants in effort to reduce carbon pollution
May 11 (UPI) -- The Biden administration is set to impose increased carbon pollution standards that would slap new restrictions on coal and natural-gas power plants as the administration ramps up efforts to address climate change.
U.S. default would undermine world economy, says Yellen
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
U.S. default would undermine world economy, says Yellen
May 11 (UPI) -- U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen reiterated warnings against the notion that American lawmakers may permit the country to default on its debt, stating the consequences of it doing so would damage world economies.
Ahead of Title 42's end, U.S. finalizes new migrant rule critics condemn as asylum ban
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Ahead of Title 42's end, U.S. finalizes new migrant rule critics condemn as asylum ban
May 11 (UPI) -- Ahead of a Title 42's expiration Thursday night, the Biden administration has finalized a rule it says will "incentivize" the use of lawful immigration pathways though critics describe it as an asylum ban.
Google shows off AI advances, new Pixel devices at I/O developers conference
U.S. News // 21 hours ago
Google shows off AI advances, new Pixel devices at I/O developers conference
May 10 (UPI) -- Google introduced its latest advances in artificial intelligence, and unveiled new Pixel devices, during its I/O developers conference on Wednesday.
California launches investigation into police officers' alleged racist, bigoted texts
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
California launches investigation into police officers' alleged racist, bigoted texts
May 11 (UPI) -- California's top prosecutor has launched an investigation into allegations that officers with the Antioch Police Department engaged in sending one another racist and bigoted text messages.
In televised event, Trump repeats claim that 2020 election was 'rigged'
U.S. News // 20 hours ago
In televised event, Trump repeats claim that 2020 election was 'rigged'
May 10 (UPI) -- In a televised event Wednesday night, former President Donald Trump repeated his claim that the 2020 election "was rigged" and said he played no role in the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol.
Bipartisan Senate committee moves Railway Safety Act forward
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
Bipartisan Senate committee moves Railway Safety Act forward
May 10 (UPI) -- New legislation that would reform rules governing railways successfully passed through a bipartisan committee Wednesday, and now heads to the Senate floor for a full vote.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Heather Armstrong, popular mommy blogger of Dooce.com, dies at 47
Heather Armstrong, popular mommy blogger of Dooce.com, dies at 47
Shooting at Virginia hospital leaves one dead
Shooting at Virginia hospital leaves one dead
Rep. George Santos pleads not guilty to 13-count federal indictment
Rep. George Santos pleads not guilty to 13-count federal indictment
IDF says Islamic Jihad fired hundreds of rockets toward Israel
IDF says Islamic Jihad fired hundreds of rockets toward Israel
Four teens charged in shooting death of Chicago police officer
Four teens charged in shooting death of Chicago police officer
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement