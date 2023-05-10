Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
May 10, 2023 / 10:39 AM

Rep. George Santos in custody after 13-count federal indictment

By Doug Cunningham
New York U.S. Rep. George Santos is in custody on charges of wire fraud, money laundering, theft and lying to Congress. File Photo by Louis Lanzano/UPI
New York U.S. Rep. George Santos is in custody on charges of wire fraud, money laundering, theft and lying to Congress. File Photo by Louis Lanzano/UPI | License Photo

May 10 (UPI) -- U.S. Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., is in custody after a 13-count federal indictment charging him wire fraud, money laundering, theft and lying to Congress.

Santos was taken into custody on Wednesday morning, CNN, NBC News and The New York Times reported. He was scheduled to be arraigned a 1 p.m. Eastern.

Advertisement

The U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of New York unsealed the charges against him, including seven counts of wire fraud, three counts of money laundering, one count of theft of public funds, and two counts of making materially false statements to the House of Representatives.

The Justice Department alleged he used campaign contributions for personal expenses, falsely collected more than $24,000 in unemployment benefits by claiming to be unemployed during the COVID-19 pandemic and lied to Congress on financial disclosure forms.

Advertisement

"At the height of the pandemic in 2020, George Santos allegedly applied for and received unemployment benefits while he was employed and running for Congress," said Nassau County District Attorney Donnelly in a statement. "As charged in the indictment, the defendant's alleged behavior continued during his second run for Congress when he pocketed campaign contributions and used that money to pay down personal debts and buy designer clothing."

Among the alleged lies on financial disclosure forms, Santos claimed to have earned $750,000 in salary from the Devolder Organization LLC, a Flordia-based entity he solely owned.

He also claimed to have received between $1,000,001 and $5,000,000 in dividends from the Devolder Organization LLC. He also falsely claimed to have had checking account deposits between $100,001 and $250,000 and savings accounts worth between $1,000,001 and $5,000,000.

RELATED Rep. George Santos announces re-election bid amid investigations into lies

"This indictment seeks to hold Santos accountable for various alleged fraudulent schemes and brazen misrepresentations," United States Attorney Peace said. "Taken together, the allegations in the indictment charge Santos with relying on repeated dishonesty and deception to ascend to the halls of Congress and enrich himself. He used political contributions to line his pockets, unlawfully applied for unemployment benefits that should have gone to New Yorkers who had lost their jobs due to the pandemic, and lied to the House of Representatives."

Advertisement

The charges against Santos resulted from a collaboration between county authorities, the U.S. Attorney's Office, the Department of Justice and the FBI.

The U.S. Department of Labor, Office of Inspector General, the New York State Department of Labor and the Queens County District Attorney's Office assisted in the Santos investigation.

RELATED House Democrats seek to force vote on expelling George Santos from Congress

According to the indictment, Santos also allegedly defrauded prospective political supporters by using a limited liability company he formed in September 2022 during his successful congressional campaign. The indictment said Santos took at least two campaign contributions of $25,000 each through that company and transferred the money into his personal accounts.

He then used the money, according to the indictment, to buy clothing, withdraw cash, pay personal debts and to transfer money to his associates.

Santos was embroiled in a number of scandals involving lies about everything from his family background to education and work experience. In March the House Ethics Committee began investigating Santos after a unanimous vote.

Read More

Federal prosecutors reportedly charging Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y.

Latest Headlines

U.S. consumer prices rose 0.4% in April, driven by vehicle, gasoline prices
U.S. News // 27 minutes ago
U.S. consumer prices rose 0.4% in April, driven by vehicle, gasoline prices
May 10 (UPI) -- U.S. consumer prices accelerated at a faster clip in April than they did the prior month, though a less-volatile gauge of inflation showed some moderation, data published Wednesday show.
DOE announces millions in funding to develop cooling solutions for data centers
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
DOE announces millions in funding to develop cooling solutions for data centers
May 10 (UPI) -- In an effort to reduce energy consumption, the Biden administration has announced tens of millions in funding to develop energy efficient cooling solutions for data centers.
Briton involved in 2020 Twitter hack pleads guilty in New York
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Briton involved in 2020 Twitter hack pleads guilty in New York
May 10 (UPI) -- A British citizen recently extradited to the United States has pleaded guilty to a series of cybercrimes, including the infamous 2020 hack of high-profile Twitter accounts and the blinking of nearly $800,000.
U.S. sanctions son of 'El Chapo,' 3 Sinaloa Cartel members
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
U.S. sanctions son of 'El Chapo,' 3 Sinaloa Cartel members
May 10 (UPI) -- The administration of President Joe Biden has blacklisted a son of Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman, three Sinaloa Cartel members and two Mexican companies as the United States tries to stymie the trafficking of fentanyl.
U.S. announces new $1.2B security package for Ukraine
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
U.S. announces new $1.2B security package for Ukraine
May 9 (UPI) -- The United States announced a new $1.2 billion security package for Ukraine on Tuesday that includes air defense systems and artillery rounds.
Texas mall gunman obtained weapons legally; motive remains unclear
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Texas mall gunman obtained weapons legally; motive remains unclear
May 10 (UPI) -- Texas authorities have confirmed the weapons used in Saturday's mass shooting, which killed eight at a Dallas-area outlet mall, were legally obtained. Investigators are still working to determine a motive.
Verdict in trial of Lori Vallow, accused of killing her 2 children, to be live-streamed
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Verdict in trial of Lori Vallow, accused of killing her 2 children, to be live-streamed
May 9 (UPI) -- The verdict in the murder trial of Lori Vallow -- the Idaho mother accused of killing her two children -- will be live-streamed, a judge ruled Tuesday after both the state and defense rested their cases.
Biden's debt ceiling meeting with congressional leaders ends without consensus
U.S. News // 23 hours ago
Biden's debt ceiling meeting with congressional leaders ends without consensus
May 9 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy failed to reach consensus Tuesday over raising the debt limit as deadlocked negotiations threaten to send the nation into economic chaos if no deal is reached by June.
North Dakota governor signs bill banning pronoun policies
U.S. News // 1 day ago
North Dakota governor signs bill banning pronoun policies
May 9 (UPI) -- North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum on Monday signed controversial legislation that affects the rights of transgender residents and students in the state.
Cities prepare for surge of immigrant arrivals ahead of Title 42 expiration
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
Cities prepare for surge of immigrant arrivals ahead of Title 42 expiration
May 9 (UPI) -- With Title 42 set to expire Thursday, El Paso began a "targeted enforcement operation" and Chicago declared an emergency declaration Tuesday to deal with a surge in immigrant arrivals.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Donald Trump barred from posting evidence in hush money case to social media
Donald Trump barred from posting evidence in hush money case to social media
Jury finds Donald Trump liable for battery and defamation in E. Jean Carroll case
Jury finds Donald Trump liable for battery and defamation in E. Jean Carroll case
FBI says it has disabled 20-year Russian malware spying operation
FBI says it has disabled 20-year Russian malware spying operation
Shootout on Illinois interstate wounds state trooper, kills suspect
Shootout on Illinois interstate wounds state trooper, kills suspect
Verdict in trial of Lori Vallow, accused of killing her 2 children, to be live-streamed
Verdict in trial of Lori Vallow, accused of killing her 2 children, to be live-streamed
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement