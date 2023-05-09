Trending
May 9, 2023 / 7:54 PM

Federal prosecutors reportedly charging Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y.

By Simon Druker
Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., is being charged by federal prosecutors, ABC, CNN and the New York Times all reported Tuesday. File Photo by Louis Lanzano/UPI
May 9 (UPI) -- Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., is being charged by federal prosecutors, ABC, CNN and the New York Times all reported Tuesday.

The allegations remain sealed so it's not clear what the 34-year-old, first-term congressman is being charged with, The Times reported, citing two people familiar with the investigation

Santos, who has been embroiled in a number of scandals about his family background, education and work experience, could appear in court in the Eastern District of New York on Wednesday, ABC reported, citing unnamed sources familiar with the matter.

The U.S. Attorney's Office, FBI and Santos' office have all so far declined comment according to CNN, which also reported the Wednesday court appearance, citing three sources familiar with the case.

The House Ethics Committee in March opened a probe into Santos after a unanimous vote, related to lies he told on the campaign trail while running for office. That included lying about working at investment bank Goldman Sachs to a judge during a 2017 bail hearing for a friend.

Since taking office, Santos has admitted to lying about his background, including his own religion and insinuating family members died in the Holocaust.

In January, the non-profit watchdog Campaign Legal Center filed a complaint against Santos for concealing the source of more than $700,000 worth of campaign contributions.

He reportedly lent his own campaign hundreds of thousands of dollars, while at the same time reporting an income of just $55,000 in 2020.

There wasn't much in the way of reaction from his Republican colleagues Tuesday afternoon.

"I'll look at the charges," House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., told CNN in an interview.

