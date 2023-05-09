CBP agents search plane from Jamaica, find more than 12 pounds of cocaine

Customs and Border Protection agents seized more than 12 pounds of cocaine hidden in a Bob Marley drawstring bag that was stashed behind aircraft panel. Photo courtesy of Customs and Border Protection/ Press Release

May 9 (UPI) -- Customs and Border Protection announced Tuesday that agents at Philadelphia International Airport discovered more than 12 pounds of cocaine hidden behind a panel on an aircraft that arrived from Jamaica on Thursday. "During a search of the Montego Bay flight, officers discovered a drawstring bag adored with the face of reggae legend Bob Marley concealed behind a cargo hold blowout panel. From that bag, officers extracted five bricks of a white, powdery substance," the CBP said in a press release Tuesday. Advertisement

"Officers tested the substance with a handheld elemental isotope analysis tool and identified it as cocaine hydrochloride," the CBP continued.

According to CBP, the cocaine had a street value of approximately $400,000.

No arrests have been made in connection with the discovery, but CPB officers turned over the cocaine to Homeland Security Investigations to assist the Border Enforcement Security Task Force that operates at the airport.

"Customs and Border Protection officials conduct aircraft hold inspections of international flights every day, so this cocaine seizure is both rewarding and concerning for us," said CBP Acting Area Port Director for Philadelphia, Rene Ortega.

According to the CBP, the organization seizes an average of 2,895 pounds of narcotics per day from various U.S. points of entry.