CBP agents search plane from Jamaica, find more than 12 pounds of cocaine

May 9 (UPI) -- Customs and Border Protection announced Tuesday that agents at Philadelphia International Airport discovered more than 12 pounds of cocaine hidden behind a panel on an aircraft that arrived from Jamaica on Thursday.
"During a search of the Montego Bay flight, officers discovered a drawstring bag adored with the face of reggae legend Bob Marley concealed behind a cargo hold blowout panel. From that bag, officers extracted five bricks of a white, powdery substance," the CBP said in a press release Tuesday.