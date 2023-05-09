Trending
May 9, 2023 / 5:51 PM

CBP agents search plane from Jamaica, find more than 12 pounds of cocaine

By Patrick Hilsman
Customs and Border Protection agents seized more than 12 pounds of cocaine hidden in a Bob Marley drawstring bag that was stashed behind aircraft panel. Photo courtesy of Customs and Border Protection/Press Release
May 9 (UPI) -- Customs and Border Protection announced Tuesday that agents at Philadelphia International Airport discovered more than 12 pounds of cocaine hidden behind a panel on an aircraft that arrived from Jamaica on Thursday.

"During a search of the Montego Bay flight, officers discovered a drawstring bag adored with the face of reggae legend Bob Marley concealed behind a cargo hold blowout panel. From that bag, officers extracted five bricks of a white, powdery substance," the CBP said in a press release Tuesday.

"Officers tested the substance with a handheld elemental isotope analysis tool and identified it as cocaine hydrochloride," the CBP continued.

According to CBP, the cocaine had a street value of approximately $400,000.

No arrests have been made in connection with the discovery, but CPB officers turned over the cocaine to Homeland Security Investigations to assist the Border Enforcement Security Task Force that operates at the airport.

"Customs and Border Protection officials conduct aircraft hold inspections of international flights every day, so this cocaine seizure is both rewarding and concerning for us," said CBP Acting Area Port Director for Philadelphia, Rene Ortega.

According to the CBP, the organization seizes an average of 2,895 pounds of narcotics per day from various U.S. points of entry.

Latest Headlines

Biden huddles with congressional leaders in search of debt ceiling deal
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Biden huddles with congressional leaders in search of debt ceiling deal
May 9 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden meets with congressional leaders to discuss raising the debt ceiling as a deadlock in negotiations threatened to send the nation into economic chaos if a deal wasn't reached by June.
Jury finds Donald Trump liable for battery and defamation in E. Jean Carroll case
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Jury finds Donald Trump liable for battery and defamation in E. Jean Carroll case
May 9 (UPI) -- A Manhattan jury unanimously determined that former President Donald Trump battered and defamed writer E. Jean Carroll.
Sen. Dianne Feinstein returns to D.C. after shingles hospitalization
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Sen. Dianne Feinstein returns to D.C. after shingles hospitalization
May 9 (UPI) -- Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., is returning to work in Washington, D.C., Tuesday for the first time since February, following a longer-than-expected recovery from shingles.
Shootout on Illinois interstate wounds state trooper, kills suspect
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Shootout on Illinois interstate wounds state trooper, kills suspect
May 9 (UPI) -- A shootout on Interstate 64 near Mount Vernon, Ill., left one state trooper wounded and the suspected gunman dead, according to Illinois State Police.
Fort Hood drops Confederate name, becomes Fort Cavazos
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Fort Hood drops Confederate name, becomes Fort Cavazos
May 9 (UPI) -- The name of Texas' Fort Hood has officially been changed to Fort Cavazos. The fort, previously named for Confederate Gen. John Bell Hood, was renamed for Mexican American Gen. Richard Cavazos.
Biden drops COVID-19 vaccine requirement for federal workers, air travel
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Biden drops COVID-19 vaccine requirement for federal workers, air travel
May 9 (UPI) -- The White House on Tuesday announced it is ending its COVID-19 vaccination requirements for federal workers and air travel starting Friday.
Goldman Sachs to pay $215M to settle gender discrimination suit
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Goldman Sachs to pay $215M to settle gender discrimination suit
May 9 (UPI) -- Investment giant Goldman Sachs said on Monday it will pay $215 million to settle a 13-year-old class-action gender discrimination lawsuit over biases in pay, performance evaluations and promotions.
Authorities search for 2 Philadelphia prison escapees
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Authorities search for 2 Philadelphia prison escapees
May 9 (UPI) -- Two Philadelphia inmates, including one facing four charges for murder, escaped from the Philadelphia Industrial Correctional Center on Sunday evening but no one noticed until Monday afternoon.
Donald Trump barred from posting evidence in hush money case to social media
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Donald Trump barred from posting evidence in hush money case to social media
May 9 (UPI) -- A New York judge has barred former President Donald Trump from posting evidence on social media about the criminal case in which he faces 34 felony charges related to falsifying records in a hush-money scheme.
Diocese of Oakland files for bankruptcy as it faces hundreds of sexual abuse claims
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Diocese of Oakland files for bankruptcy as it faces hundreds of sexual abuse claims
May 9 (UPI) -- The Diocese of Oakland has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, church officials said, as it prepares to compensate victims who accuse its clergy and staff of having sexually abused them over the last six decades.
