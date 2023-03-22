Trending
March 22, 2023 / 12:48 AM

New Operation Blue Lotus stops 900 pounds of fentanyl from entering U.S.

By Sheri Walsh
U.S. Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas has announced the department's new Operation Blue Lotus program stopped more than 900 pounds of fentanyl from entering the United States in just one week. File photo by Cristobal Herrera-Ulashkevich/UPI
U.S. Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas has announced the department's new Operation Blue Lotus program stopped more than 900 pounds of fentanyl from entering the United States in just one week. File photo by Cristobal Herrera-Ulashkevich/UPI | License Photo

March 22 (UPI) -- The Department of Homeland Security announced Tuesday that its week-old program, called Operation Blue Lotus, has already stopped more than 900 pounds of fentanyl from coming into the United States.

Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas made the announcement after meeting with Customs and Border Patrol officials at the Mariposa Port of Entry in Arizona, where new inspection technology was installed to improve cargo screening.

Since the program launched on March 13, Operation Blue Lotus has led to 18 seizures, 16 federal arrests and two state arrests, according to DHS, which said the seizures prevented more than 900 pounds of fentanyl, 700 pounds of methamphetamines and 100 pounds of cocaine from entering the United States.

"This administration has a multi-pronged strategy to combat the scourge of fentanyl that is devastating communities across the United States, and the Department of Homeland Security works everyday to prevent it from coming across our border," Mayorkas said.

"In the past two years, DHS has seized more fentanyl than the previous five years combined. But we must do more."

Operation Blue Lotus stations Homeland Security Investigations personnel alongside CBP officers at ports of entry throughout the southwest border, to detect and seize drugs trafficked by drug cartels.

"Operation Blue Lotus is a DHS-led, coordinated surge effort to curtail the flow of illicit fentanyl smuggled into the United States from Mexico and bring to justice the dangerous criminal organizations profiting from the illegal production, distribution and sale of this dangerous substance," Mayorkas said Tuesday.

In addition to combined personnel, CBP's Forward Operating Labs are also stationed at Ports of Entry. The labs can conduct "real-time analysis" of unknown substances in order to quickly identify any unknown powders, pills or organic materials for hard narcotics or chemicals used to manufacture synthetic drugs.

"This is one of many efforts HSI is taking alongside partners as part of an overarching strategy to combat illegal drugs like fentanyl," said ICE's Deputy Director Tae Johnson.

"We continue to seize record quantities of narcotics and will continue to use dynamic approaches to stem the flow of deadly substances within our borders."

