U.S. Customs and Border Protection in Indianapolis says it has seized 400% more marijuana compared to the amount confiscated during the same time period a year ago. Photo courtesy U.S. Customs and Border Patrol

April 4 (UPI) -- Customs and Border Protection Officers in Indianapolis report a 400% increase in marijuana seizures since this time last year. "Officers in Indianapolis have seized 400% more parcels containing marijuana compared to this time last year for a total of 3,730 pounds of marijuana. This would have a street value of $12 million," the CBP said in a press release Tuesday. Advertisement

"From October 1, 2022, to Mar 31, 2023, officers have seized 525 parcels containing marijuana," the release state. "This time last year during the same timeframe officers only saw 105 packages containing marijuana."

The CBP also said the total weight of seized cannabis drastically increased from 899 pounds last year to 3,730 pounds this year.

Despite the legalization of marijuana for medical and recreational use in multiple U.S. states, it remains illegal to distribute under federal law.

Meanwhile, the American Civil Liberties Union has criticized law enforcement crackdowns on cannabis related offenses in the wake of widespread legalization.