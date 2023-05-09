Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
May 9, 2023 / 8:01 PM

Cities prepare for surge of immigrant arrivals ahead of Title 42 expiration

By Sheri Walsh
1/2
Vehicles wait in line at the U.S.-Mexico border to leave Tijuana and enter the United States on March 21, 2021. With Title 42 set to expire Thursday, a number of U.S. cities are preparing for an influx of immigrant arrivals as border officials predict up to ten-thousand crossings every day. FilePphoto by Ariana Drehsler/UPI
Vehicles wait in line at the U.S.-Mexico border to leave Tijuana and enter the United States on March 21, 2021. With Title 42 set to expire Thursday, a number of U.S. cities are preparing for an influx of immigrant arrivals as border officials predict up to ten-thousand crossings every day. FilePphoto by Ariana Drehsler/UPI | License Photo

May 9 (UPI) -- As the pandemic-era immigration policy Title 42 is set to expire Thursday, a number of U.S. cities, including El Paso and Chicago, are preparing for an influx of migrants.

Border officials are predicting as many as 10,000 border crossings every day once Title 42 ends.

Advertisement

In El Paso, Texas, immigration authorities on Tuesday began a "targeted enforcement operation" to apprehend migrants without documented status, according to the El Paso Times.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection is leading the operation and will process migrants for expulsion under Title 42 or place them in Title 8 removal proceedings one week after El Paso declared a state of emergency to keep residents and asylum-seekers safe.

RELATED Truck drives into migrant shelter near southern Texas border, 8 killed

Approximately 2,500 migrants have sought refuge around the Sacred Heart Church and Opportunity Center shelters, with many sleeping on sidewalks.

"As we have said repeatedly, individuals who do not have a lawful basis to remain will be removed," said Acting Commissioner Troy Miller in a statement. "Individuals should not listen to the lies of smugglers and instead use lawful pathways to protection."

Advertisement

On Tuesday, President Joe Biden spoke with President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador of Mexico to increase cooperation between the United States and Mexico in anticipation of unprecedented migration in the region.

RELATED U.S. announces 1,500 more troops will be sent to Mexico border

The two leaders discussed closer coordination between border authorities and strong enforcement measures with the return to full reliance on Title 8, which carries steeper consequences for those removed than expulsion under Title 42.

The Biden administration has said it plans to increase deportations once Title 42 is lifted Thursday. The administration said anyone who does not use one of the available pathways to enter the country legally could be barred from requesting asylum in the future.

In Florida, Gov. Ron DeSantis plans to bus more migrants north to other cities, as he did last year, a source familiar with the process told CNN.

RELATED As Title 42 comes to an end, El Paso declares state of emergency

The state's Division of Emergency Management spokesman Alecia Collins confirmed Florida had "selected multiple vendors based on their capabilities to carry out the program," according to a statement.

Last September, Florida chartered flights to fly some 50 migrants to Massachusetts' Martha's Vineyard. DeSantis, a Republican, confirmed the relocation of migrants to the Democrat-led state was part of his program "to transport illegal immigrants to sanctuary destinations."

Advertisement

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott also bused migrants and asylum seekers out of state last year to Chicago, New York, Philadelphia, and Washington, D.C., to protest the Biden administration's border policies.

On Tuesday, outgoing Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot issued an emergency declaration to deal with the expected surge of new migrants, saying, "we've reached a breaking point." Lightfoot told reporters, "We are running out of spaces."

The declaration gives Lightfoot "the authority to request the Governor of the State of Illinois to mobilize the National Guard to provide staffing and logistical support to address this emergency in the city of Chicago."

Lightfoot accused Abbott of manufacturing the migrant crisis "for cynical political purposes," saying the Texas governor is "unable to see the humanity" of the people he buses north to cities such as Chicago.

"This crisis is not only exhausting our city's resources. But it's flat-out dangerous for the individuals and families who have been wrapped up in this political stunt," Lightfoot said.

"Sadly, we don't expect the buses to stop arriving anytime soon."

Latest Headlines

Federal prosecutors reportedly charging Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y.
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Federal prosecutors reportedly charging Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y.
May 9 (UPI) -- Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., is being charged by federal prosecutors, ABC, CNN and the New York Times all reported Tuesday.
Regulator issues permit for New Mexico nuclear waste facility
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Regulator issues permit for New Mexico nuclear waste facility
May 9 (UPI) -- The agency that governs nuclear power in the United States issued a permit Tuesday to build a facility to store nuclear waste in New Mexico.
FBI says it has disabled 20-year Russian malware spying operation
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
FBI says it has disabled 20-year Russian malware spying operation
May 9 (UPI) -- The Justice Department Tuesday said it has now dismantled a global malware operation backed by Russia's security service that had been operating clandestinely for almost 20 years.
Jury finds Donald Trump liable for battery and defamation in E. Jean Carroll case
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Jury finds Donald Trump liable for battery and defamation in E. Jean Carroll case
May 9 (UPI) -- A Manhattan jury unanimously determined that former President Donald Trump battered and defamed writer E. Jean Carroll.
Paramount lays off 25% of TV networks' staff, shuts down MTV News
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Paramount lays off 25% of TV networks' staff, shuts down MTV News
May 9 (UPI) -- Paramount laid off 25% of its domestic TV networks' staff and shut down MTV News on Tuesday as the company finalizes its merger of Paramount+ with Showtime.
CBP agents search plane from Jamaica, find more than 12 pounds of cocaine
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
CBP agents search plane from Jamaica, find more than 12 pounds of cocaine
May 9 (UPI) -- Customs and Border Protection announced Tuesday that agents at Philadelphia International Airport discovered over 12 pounds of cocaine hidden behind a panel on an aircraft that arrived from Jamaica on Thursday.
Biden huddles with congressional leaders in search of debt ceiling deal
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Biden huddles with congressional leaders in search of debt ceiling deal
May 9 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden meets with congressional leaders to discuss raising the debt ceiling as a deadlock in negotiations threatened to send the nation into economic chaos if a deal wasn't reached by June.
Sen. Dianne Feinstein returns to D.C. after shingles hospitalization
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Sen. Dianne Feinstein returns to D.C. after shingles hospitalization
May 9 (UPI) -- Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., is returning to work in Washington, D.C., Tuesday for the first time since February, following a longer-than-expected recovery from shingles.
Shootout on Illinois interstate wounds state trooper, kills suspect
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Shootout on Illinois interstate wounds state trooper, kills suspect
May 9 (UPI) -- A shootout on Interstate 64 near Mount Vernon, Ill., left one state trooper wounded and the suspected gunman dead, according to Illinois State Police.
Fort Hood drops Confederate name, becomes Fort Cavazos
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Fort Hood drops Confederate name, becomes Fort Cavazos
May 9 (UPI) -- The name of Texas' Fort Hood has officially been changed to Fort Cavazos. The fort, previously named for Confederate Gen. John Bell Hood, was renamed for Mexican American Gen. Richard Cavazos.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Donald Trump barred from posting evidence in hush money case to social media
Donald Trump barred from posting evidence in hush money case to social media
North Korea's Kim Jong Un says Russia will 'smash all challenges'
North Korea's Kim Jong Un says Russia will 'smash all challenges'
Jury finds Donald Trump liable for battery and defamation in E. Jean Carroll case
Jury finds Donald Trump liable for battery and defamation in E. Jean Carroll case
North Dakota governor signs bill banning pronoun policies
North Dakota governor signs bill banning pronoun policies
Shootout on Illinois interstate wounds state trooper, kills suspect
Shootout on Illinois interstate wounds state trooper, kills suspect
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement