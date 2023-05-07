Truck drives into migrant shelter near southern Texas border, 7 killed

Pixabay A Range Rover drove into a shelter for migrants and homeless people in Brownsville, Texas, on Sunday morning killing seven people and injuring at least 10 more. File photo courtesy of Simaah

May 7 (UPI) -- A Range Rover drove into a shelter for migrants and homeless people in Brownsville, Texas, on Sunday morning killing seven people and injuring at least 10 more. The incident happened at a bus stop near the Bishop Enrique San Pedro Ozanam Center at about 8:30 a.m. The driver of the vehicle reportedly gestured at a group of people who were near the curb and hurled insults at them before barreling toward them, NBC 23 Valley Central reports. Advertisement

The driver of the vehicle was detained by civilians until officers arrived on the scene, CNN reports. The driver received medical care before being arrested and charged with reckless driving. Brownsville Police Department Lt. Martin Sandoval said more charges are likely.

Sandoval described the driver as a Hispanic man. His name has not been released.

Cameron County Judge Eddie Treviño Jr. described the scene as "very graphic" to The New York Times.

"They looked like very serious injuries," he said. "It's a tragedy either way, but if it was intentional, it's worse."

The FBI is among the agencies investigating the incident. It has not been determined whether or not it was intentional.

Brownsville is located along the southeastern border of Texas and Mexico. More than 95% of Brownsville's population is Hispanic or Latino, according to the 2022 census by the U.S. Census Bureau. Its estimated population as of July 1, 2021 was 187,831.

Sandoval said in a video posted to Facebook that Minnesota, N. Bernal and Austin Rd. will remain closed for several hours.