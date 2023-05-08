Suspect arrested in Dallas train shooting that killed 1, injured 2

May 8 (UPI) -- A suspect is in custody Monday after a shooting on a Dallas Area Rapid Transit train that killed one person and injured two others.

In a statement, Gordon Shattles, DART assistant vice president, said a suspect was detained, NBC News reports.

"DART Police have apprehended the suspect and recovered the weapon used in the incident," he said.

The incident reportedly took place on a Green Line train northbound near Hatcher Station at about 4:30 p.m. on Sunday. Hatcher Station is about 30 minutes away from Allen Premium Outlets, where eight people were killed in a shooting on Saturday.

A fight broke out between two people on the train before the shooting started. A bystander also was shot. The victims were transported to Baylor Hospital.

It is unclear whether the person who died was involved in the altercation. A third person was treated at the scene for non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect fled the scene before ultimately being located and apprehended.

Early Monday morning DART tweeted that Hatcher Station had been cleared and Green Line trains were resuming normal operations.