May 8, 2023 / 2:09 PM

Suspect arrested in Dallas train shooting that killed 1, injured 2

By Joe Fisher

May 8 (UPI) -- A suspect is in custody Monday after a shooting on a Dallas Area Rapid Transit train that killed one person and injured two others.

In a statement, Gordon Shattles, DART assistant vice president, said a suspect was detained, NBC News reports.

"DART Police have apprehended the suspect and recovered the weapon used in the incident," he said.

The incident reportedly took place on a Green Line train northbound near Hatcher Station at about 4:30 p.m. on Sunday. Hatcher Station is about 30 minutes away from Allen Premium Outlets, where eight people were killed in a shooting on Saturday.

A fight broke out between two people on the train before the shooting started. A bystander also was shot. The victims were transported to Baylor Hospital.

It is unclear whether the person who died was involved in the altercation. A third person was treated at the scene for non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect fled the scene before ultimately being located and apprehended.

Early Monday morning DART tweeted that Hatcher Station had been cleared and Green Line trains were resuming normal operations.

Truck drives into migrant shelter near southern Texas border, 8 killed Eight slain in shooting at Texas outlet mall; suspect identified Texas mass shooting suspect arrested after four-day manhunt

In Trump civil rape case, prosecution calls E. Jean Carroll 'courageous'
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
In Trump civil rape case, prosecution calls E. Jean Carroll 'courageous'
May 8 (UPI) -- The attorney for E. Jean Carroll gave an impassioned closing argument in her federal lawsuit against former President Donald Trump, saying she gave "courageous" testimony against Trump.
Authorities charge Brownsville driver with 8 counts of manslaughter
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Authorities charge Brownsville driver with 8 counts of manslaughter
May 8 (UPI) -- A Brownsville, Texas man who allegedly drove his vehicle into people waiting for a bus on Sunday morning remained in custody after a judge set his bail at $3.6 million.
New York Fed: U.S. consumer confidence declined in April
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
New York Fed: U.S. consumer confidence declined in April
May 8 (UPI) -- Consumers are fretting over long-term inflationary pressures, while at the same time worrying about the risk of losing their jobs, survey results from the New York Fed showed.
McCaul threatens Blinken with contempt of Congress over Afghanistan cable
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
McCaul threatens Blinken with contempt of Congress over Afghanistan cable
May 8 (UPI) -- Rep. Michael McCaul threatened Secretary of State Antony Blinken with contempt of Congress in a letter on Friday in an effort to get specific information about the 2021 U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan.
Gasoline prices drop, though 'pockets' of increases persist
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Gasoline prices drop, though 'pockets' of increases persist
May 8 (UPI) -- A steady decline in the price of crude oil continues to make its way to the consumer level, with this week marking the third in a row for a decline in retail-level gasoline prices, data show.
Bus drivers in Massachusetts school district strike for new contract
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Bus drivers in Massachusetts school district strike for new contract
May 8 (UPI) -- School bus drivers in Marlborough, Mass., went on strike Monday leaving hundreds to parents to find rides to school for their children, while a work stoppage was avoided in Farmington and Westborough.
Biden to change rules on how airlines compensate passengers for flight delays
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Biden to change rules on how airlines compensate passengers for flight delays
May 8 (UPI) -- The Biden administration will announce a plan to set up new federal protocols that would for the first time require all commercial airlines to compensate passengers for controllable cancellations or significant delays.
Eight slain in shooting at Texas outlet mall; suspect identified
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Eight slain in shooting at Texas outlet mall; suspect identified
May 7 (UPI) -- A mass shooting at a Dallas-area outlet mall killed eight -- in addition to the gunman -- and wounded several others, Allen, Texas, police said.
Teacher Appreciation Week celebrated with Google Doodle
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Teacher Appreciation Week celebrated with Google Doodle
May 8 (UPI) -- Google is celebrating Teacher Appreciation Week with a Google Doodle. Instead of the usual image of a public figure, Monday's Google Doodle is a GIF that symbolizes all the work that teachers have to do.
Yellen warns of 'catastrophe' if Congress fails to raise debt ceiling
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Yellen warns of 'catastrophe' if Congress fails to raise debt ceiling
May 8 (UPI) -- Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has warned Congress that if it doesn't raise the debt ceiling, which it has done dozens of times, the United States will face an economic and financial "catastrophe."
