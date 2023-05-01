Trending
U.S. News
May 1, 2023 / 1:05 PM

Florida board countersues Disney

By Daniel J. Graeber
1/2
A state board backed by Gov. Ron DeSantis in Florida opted Monday to filed a countersuit against Disney in the latest escalation over one of the state's largest taxpayers. File photo by John Angelillo/UPI
A state board backed by Gov. Ron DeSantis in Florida opted Monday to filed a countersuit against Disney in the latest escalation over one of the state's largest taxpayers. File photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

May 1 (UPI) -- Part of a string of tit-for-tat actions involving central Florida's major theme park, a regional board on Monday said it would sue Disney over the company's parallel action against Gov. Ron DeSantis.

A one-line item from the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District, which includes the Walt Disney World Resort and a handful of other theme parks, was clear about the schedule for Monday's meeting.

"Board discussion and direction to litigation counsel and authorization to defend district officials sued in official capacities," the agenda read.

Walt Disney Parks and Resorts sued Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis last week, alleging political retaliation against the entertainment giant after it publicly disagreed with Florida's so-called "don't say gay" legislation.

RELATED Florida high school, college students plan walkout over 'don't say gay' law

Disney said it had no choice but to sue the governor to defend against "a relentless campaign to weaponize government power" in retaliation for its opposition to the legislation.

"A targeted campaign of government retaliation -- orchestrated at every level by Gov. DeSantis as punishment for Disney's protected speech -- now threatens Disney's business operations, jeopardizes its economic future and violates its constitutional rights," the suit, filed in U.S. District Court in Northern Florida, read.

Martin Garcia, the head of the central Florida tourism board, said Monday during a special meeting at Wyndham's resort in Lake Buena Vista that Disney left it with few options.

RELATED Florida expands so-called 'don't say gay' law through high school level

"Disney sued us, we have no choice now but to respond," he was quoted by Politico as saying. "The district will seek justice in state court here in central Florida where both it and Disney reside and do business."

Disney issued a statement soon after DeSantis signed the controversial legislation, saying its goal is to have the law repealed by the state legislature or struck down by the courts. The company said it stood by members of the LGBTQ+ community across its employee base, Florida and across the country.

DeSantis, widely expected to announce his candidacy for president, accused Disney, however, of playing politics after getting snubbed at the state level.

RELATED Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signs six-week abortion ban into law

"The days of putting one company on a pedestal with no accountability are over in the state of Florida," he said.

DeSantis signed a bill in February removing Disney World's power to govern itself, handing the responsibility to the state under a new board hand-picked by the governor.

Disney is one of Florida's largest taxpayers, with more than $1.1 billion paid in state taxes last year. It employs 75,000 people.

