U.S. News
May 1, 2023 / 11:49 AM

Donald Trump's attorney calls for mistrial in E. Jean Carroll case

By Clyde Hughes
E. Jean Carroll arrives to Federal District Court to attend a hearing on October 21, 2020. Attorneys for former president Donald Trump have called for a mistrial in her case against him. File Photo by Justin Lane/EPA-EFE
E. Jean Carroll arrives to Federal District Court to attend a hearing on October 21, 2020. Attorneys for former president Donald Trump have called for a mistrial in her case against him. File Photo by Justin Lane/EPA-EFE

May 1 (UPI) -- Former President Donald Trump on Monday morning requested a mistrial in E. Jean Carroll's federal civil lawsuit against him, charging that U.S. District Judge Lewis Kaplan has made numerous "unfair" rulings against him.

In an 18-page letter, Trump's lead attorney Joe Tacopina cited multiple rulings by Kaplan, which he said prejudiced the jury against the former president, who is accused of raping Carroll, a former Elle columnist, in a dressing room and harming her reputation by alleging her claims were false.

Tacopina alleged that Kaplan repeatedly sustained "improper" objections as he accused the Trump legal team of being "argumentative" and "repetitive" during their cross-examination of Carroll last week.

He claimed these objections "bolstered" Carroll's testimony.

Tacopina also said the court "mischaracterized evidence" including testimony by Cheryl Beall, who managed the Bergdorf Goodman store where the alleged rape occurred, in which she said she was "certain" the store had surveillance cameras at all of the entrance and exit doors.

He said Trump's legal team asserts the testimony is false as if it were true Carroll's interactions with Trump upon entering the store would have been captured on video and "would have significantly corroborated her story."

In one portion of the letter, Tacopina claimed that Carroll's testimony that Trump had accused her of being "a democratic operative" should allow the former president's legal team to raise questions on who is funding her legal efforts during the trial.

The letter also disputed Kaplan's warning that "remedies" beyond the court may be needed in response to tweets made by Trump's son, Eric Trump, during the trial that also questioned the funding of Carroll's legal efforts.

Tacopina wrote that "there was simply nothing wrong with Eric Trump's constitutionally protected free speech in the form of a tweet" noting that the statements were either "factually accurate or pure protected opinion."

If a mistrial is not declared, Tacopina wrote that the court should then "correct the record for each and every instance in which the court has mischaracterized the facts of this case to the jury and allow the defendant's counsel to have greater latitude to cross-examine plaintiff and her witnesses."

Carroll described in detail a chance meeting she had with Trump at the New York City department store where she charged that the real estate mogul raped her in testimony in the case.

Trump has denied meeting Carroll and claimed that he does not know who she is. His attorneys last week told the jury Carroll's "story isn't true," saying she could not produce evidence or details including the date the alleged rape occurred.

Carroll filed the lawsuit in November, claiming Trump defamed her in a 2022 Truth Social post when he called her allegations a "hoax and a lie." She added the battery charge after New York passed the Adult Survivors Act, allowing victims to file civil suits beyond the criminal statute of limitations.

