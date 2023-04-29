Advertisement
U.S. News
April 29, 2023 / 3:10 PM

Federal judge temporarily blocks Illinois' assault weapon ban

By Simon Druker
1/3
A federal judge in Illinois ruled the state cannot yet enforce a previously-passed law that bans assault-style weapons, among other gun control measures. File Photo by Sergio Flores/UPI
A federal judge in Illinois ruled the state cannot yet enforce a previously-passed law that bans assault-style weapons, among other gun control measures. File Photo by Sergio Flores/UPI | License Photo

April 29 (UPI) -- A federal judge in Illinois has ruled the state cannot yet enforce a previously passed law banning assault-style weapons, among other gun control measures.

U.S. District Court Judge Steven McGlynn on Friday granted an injunction "to prevent the enforcement of Illinois' Protect Illinois Communities Act (PICA), until there can be a final determination of the merits as to the law's constitutionality."

Advertisement

Passed in January, the law would ban high-powered, assault-style weapons and large-capacity magazines. It would also prohibit the sale, manufacture, delivery and purchase of assault weapons across the entire state.

"No Illinoisan should have to go through life fearing their loved one could be next in an ever-growing list of mass shooting victims," Gov. JB Pritzker tweeted, after signing the bill five days after it was sent to his desk.

RELATED Justice Dept. urges pretrial detention for accused Pentagon leaker

The new laws were challenged almost immediately by groups arguing they violated the Constitution's Second Amendment.

The legislation was crafted in the wake of a mass shooting north of Chicago during an Independence Day parade last year, which drew national attention.

The parents of suspect Robert Crimo III have also been charged in the case, for helping him acquire weapons.

Advertisement

"The Court recognizes that the issues with which it is confronted are highly contentious and provoke strong emotions," McGlynn wrote in his concluding remarks.

"Again, the Court's ruling today is not a final resolution of the merits of the cases."

McGlynn, who was appointed by former president Donald Trump, cited previous Supreme Court decisions that rolled back state legislation.

RELATED TSA confiscates 1,508 guns at airport checkpoints in first quarter of year

"The Supreme Court in Bruen and Heller held that citizens have a constitutional right to own and possess firearms and may use them for self-defense. [The ban] seems to be written in spite of the clear directives in Bruen and Heller, not in conformity with them," he wrote.

Read More

Hearing on fatal Alabama birthday party shooting reveals 7 guns used

Latest Headlines

N.C. Supreme Court reinstates GOP-led redistricting, voter ID laws
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
N.C. Supreme Court reinstates GOP-led redistricting, voter ID laws
April 29 (UPI) -- The North Carolina Supreme Court has reversed its own earlier ruling striking down GOP-led redistricting efforts after Republicans regained control of the state's top judicial body.
Fla. passes bill allowing DeSantis to remain governor during presidential run
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Fla. passes bill allowing DeSantis to remain governor during presidential run
April 29 (UPI) -- Florida Republicans have approved state election law changes that would allow Ron DeSantis to remain as governor while also running for U.S. president.
Minnesota Senate passes marijuana legalization bill in historic vote
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Minnesota Senate passes marijuana legalization bill in historic vote
April 29 (UPI) -- The Minnesota state Senate voted to approve marijuana legalization in a historic vote held Friday, paving the way for recreational sales in the state.
U.S. Army grounds aviation units for 24 hours after deadly helicopter collisions
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
U.S. Army grounds aviation units for 24 hours after deadly helicopter collisions
April 29 (UPI) -- The U.S. Army grounded its airborne units for 24 hours after two AH-64 Apache helicopters collided killing three soldiers and wounding another. In March, two Blackhawks collided killing nine soldiers.
5 killed, 3 hospitalized in Texas mass shooting incident; suspect at large
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
5 killed, 3 hospitalized in Texas mass shooting incident; suspect at large
April 29 (UPI) -- Five people were killed and three others hospitalized after a gun-wielding suspect opened fire in a home located about 50 miles north of Houston, sheriff's officials said Saturday.
4 teens arrested in connection with shooting at Texas after-prom party
U.S. News // 1 day ago
4 teens arrested in connection with shooting at Texas after-prom party
April 28 (UPI) -- Texas authorities say they have arrested four people in connection to a shooting that wounded 11 people during an after-prom party Sunday.
California moves to ban sale of diesel big rigs by 2036
U.S. News // 20 hours ago
California moves to ban sale of diesel big rigs by 2036
April 28 (UPI) -- On Friday, California regulators banned the sale of new diesel big rigs by 2036 and also passed new rules requiring all trucks be zero-emission vehicles by 2042.
White House issues plethora of proclamations
U.S. News // 20 hours ago
White House issues plethora of proclamations
April 28 (UPI) -- The Biden White House issued 12 proclamations Friday on wide-ranging subjects from Jewish American heritage to building safety codes.
Colorado's new gun regulations expand red-flag warnings, limit who can buy
U.S. News // 22 hours ago
Colorado's new gun regulations expand red-flag warnings, limit who can buy
April 28 (UPI) -- Colorado Gov. Jared Polis on Friday signed into law new gun regulations that would expand red-flag warnings and limit who can purchase a gun.
South Florida gets disaster declaration after recent heavy floods
U.S. News // 1 day ago
South Florida gets disaster declaration after recent heavy floods
April 28 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden issued a disaster declaration for South Florida to help recovery efforts after the area was battered by severe storms, tornadoes, and flooding.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

California moves to ban sale of diesel big rigs by 2036
California moves to ban sale of diesel big rigs by 2036
5 killed, 3 hospitalized in Texas mass shooting incident; suspect at large
5 killed, 3 hospitalized in Texas mass shooting incident; suspect at large
Colorado's new gun regulations expand red-flag warnings, limit who can buy
Colorado's new gun regulations expand red-flag warnings, limit who can buy
White House issues plethora of proclamations
White House issues plethora of proclamations
South Florida gets disaster declaration after recent heavy floods
South Florida gets disaster declaration after recent heavy floods
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement