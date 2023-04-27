E. Jean Carroll testifies Trump 'raped me' and 'shattered my reputation'

E. Jean Carroll arrives to Federal District Court to attend a hearing in New York on October 21, 2020. Carroll detailed her encounter with Donald Trump in the 1990s in testimony on Wednesday. File Photo by Justin Lane/EPA-EFE

April 27 (UPI) -- Writer E. Jean Carroll told a jury that a chance meeting with former President Donald Trump at a New York Department store in the 1990s turned into rape and affected her psychologically ever since. The former Elle advice columnist testified in Manhattan Wednesday in the federal civil lawsuit against Trump that it has taken years for her to publicly tell her story. Under questioning from her attorney, she described in detail her encounter with Trump at the Bergdorf Goodman department store near Trump Tower in 1995 or 1996. Advertisement

"I am here because Donald Trump raped me, and when I wrote about it, he said it didn't happen," Carroll said. "He lied and shattered my reputation, and I am here to get my life back."

Carroll said she initially described the encounter with Trump as "high comedy."

"He was very talkative on the escalator and said he was thinking of buying Bergdorf," Carroll said of the encounter with both recognizing each other from a brief meeting previously at a party. "I was thinking, 'I have a great story,' and I was delighted to go to lingerie" with him.

Carroll said Trump was initially "pleasant and very funny" and was stunned when she was attacked in a dressing room by him after she said they both suggested the other try on lingerie. She called her decision to go into the dressing room with Trump "very stupid."

"He put his shoulder against me and held me against the wall," she said in her testimony as Trump allegedly raped her. "I couldn't see anything was happening, but I could certainly feel that pain."

Carroll said one friend she told, Lisa Birnbach, told her to tell the police, but another, Carol Martin, dissuaded her because Trump was powerful and had a team of lawyers to defend him.

"I was ashamed, I thought it was my fault," Carroll told the court.

Carroll said she had not had sex or formed a relationship since the encounter.

Carroll filed the lawsuit in November, claiming Trump defamed her in a 2022 Truth Social post when he called her allegations a "hoax and a lie." She added the battery charge after New York passed the Adult Survivors Act, allowing victims to file civil suits beyond the criminal statute of limitations.

Carroll's rape allegations were first published in NewYork magazine in June 2019 while Trump was president, with an excerpt from her book What Do We Need Men For? A Modest Proposal.

Trump has denied meeting Carroll and claimed that he does not know who she is. His attorneys on Tuesday told the jury Carroll's "story isn't true," saying she could not produce evidence or details including the date the alleged rape occurred.

It was not immediately clear if Trump would testify, but he took to his social media platform Truth Social Wednesday to condemn the case as a "made up SCAM" and a "fraudulent and false story" prompting Judge Lewis Kaplan to tell his legal team the statements seemed "entirely inappropriate."

"Your client is basically endeavoring certainly to speak to his 'public,' but, more troublesome, to the jury in this case about stuff that has no business being spoken about," Kaplan said.

Kaplan said the comments by Trump, and later posts by his son Eric, could constitute contempt of court.

The judge also suggested that more severe "remedies" might be necessary and urged Trump's attorneys to have "a conversation with the client" before the trial continued Thursday.

