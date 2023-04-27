Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
April 27, 2023 / 7:36 AM

E. Jean Carroll testifies Trump 'raped me' and 'shattered my reputation'

By Clyde Hughes
E. Jean Carroll arrives to Federal District Court to attend a hearing in New York on October 21, 2020. Carroll detailed her encounter with Donald Trump in the 1990s in testimony on Wednesday. File Photo by Justin Lane/EPA-EFE
E. Jean Carroll arrives to Federal District Court to attend a hearing in New York on October 21, 2020. Carroll detailed her encounter with Donald Trump in the 1990s in testimony on Wednesday. File Photo by Justin Lane/EPA-EFE

April 27 (UPI) -- Writer E. Jean Carroll told a jury that a chance meeting with former President Donald Trump at a New York Department store in the 1990s turned into rape and affected her psychologically ever since.

The former Elle advice columnist testified in Manhattan Wednesday in the federal civil lawsuit against Trump that it has taken years for her to publicly tell her story. Under questioning from her attorney, she described in detail her encounter with Trump at the Bergdorf Goodman department store near Trump Tower in 1995 or 1996.

Advertisement

"I am here because Donald Trump raped me, and when I wrote about it, he said it didn't happen," Carroll said. "He lied and shattered my reputation, and I am here to get my life back."

Carroll said she initially described the encounter with Trump as "high comedy."

Advertisement

"He was very talkative on the escalator and said he was thinking of buying Bergdorf," Carroll said of the encounter with both recognizing each other from a brief meeting previously at a party. "I was thinking, 'I have a great story,' and I was delighted to go to lingerie" with him.

Carroll said Trump was initially "pleasant and very funny" and was stunned when she was attacked in a dressing room by him after she said they both suggested the other try on lingerie. She called her decision to go into the dressing room with Trump "very stupid."

"He put his shoulder against me and held me against the wall," she said in her testimony as Trump allegedly raped her. "I couldn't see anything was happening, but I could certainly feel that pain."

RELATED Fugees' Pras Michel convicted in foreign influence conspiracy

Carroll said one friend she told, Lisa Birnbach, told her to tell the police, but another, Carol Martin, dissuaded her because Trump was powerful and had a team of lawyers to defend him.

"I was ashamed, I thought it was my fault," Carroll told the court.

Carroll said she had not had sex or formed a relationship since the encounter.

RELATED Steve Bannon associates sentenced to prison in 'We Build The Wall' scheme

Carroll filed the lawsuit in November, claiming Trump defamed her in a 2022 Truth Social post when he called her allegations a "hoax and a lie." She added the battery charge after New York passed the Adult Survivors Act, allowing victims to file civil suits beyond the criminal statute of limitations.

Advertisement

Carroll's rape allegations were first published in NewYork magazine in June 2019 while Trump was president, with an excerpt from her book What Do We Need Men For? A Modest Proposal.

Trump has denied meeting Carroll and claimed that he does not know who she is. His attorneys on Tuesday told the jury Carroll's "story isn't true," saying she could not produce evidence or details including the date the alleged rape occurred.

It was not immediately clear if Trump would testify, but he took to his social media platform Truth Social Wednesday to condemn the case as a "made up SCAM" and a "fraudulent and false story" prompting Judge Lewis Kaplan to tell his legal team the statements seemed "entirely inappropriate."

"Your client is basically endeavoring certainly to speak to his 'public,' but, more troublesome, to the jury in this case about stuff that has no business being spoken about," Kaplan said.

Kaplan said the comments by Trump, and later posts by his son Eric, could constitute contempt of court.

The judge also suggested that more severe "remedies" might be necessary and urged Trump's attorneys to have "a conversation with the client" before the trial continued Thursday.

Advertisement

Read More

Appeals court rejects Trump's attempt to bar Pence from testifying

Latest Headlines

Ex-UCLA gynecologist sentenced to 11 years for abusing patients
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Ex-UCLA gynecologist sentenced to 11 years for abusing patients
April 27 (UPI) -- Former UCLA gynecologist James Heaps has been sentenced to 11 years in prison after being convicted in October of sexually abusing his patients.
Fugees' Pras Michel convicted in foreign influence conspiracy
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Fugees' Pras Michel convicted in foreign influence conspiracy
April 27 (UPI) -- Pras Michel, a founding member of the U.S. hip-hop group the Fugees, has been convicted of being involved in a multi-million-dollar conspiracy aimed at influencing the White House under two administrations.
U.S. bars entry to Sri Lankan governor over gross human rights violations
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
U.S. bars entry to Sri Lankan governor over gross human rights violations
April 27 (UPI) -- The United States has designated a Sri Lankan provincial governor on accusations of committing "gross violations of human rights" during his time as a Naval commander in the late 2000s.
Justice Department challenges Tennessee's law banning youth transgender care
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Justice Department challenges Tennessee's law banning youth transgender care
April 27 (UPI) -- The Justice Department has filed a complaint to challenge Tennessee's law that bans "critically, medically necessary" youth transgender care.
Appeals court rejects Trump's attempt to bar Pence from testifying
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Appeals court rejects Trump's attempt to bar Pence from testifying
April 27 (UPI) -- A federal appeals court late Wednesday rejected Donald Trump's latest attempt to prevent former Vice President Mike Pence from testifying before a grand jury investigating acts to subvert the 2020 general election.
Missouri judge delays emergency rule restricting gender-affirming healthcare
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Missouri judge delays emergency rule restricting gender-affirming healthcare
April 26 (UPI) -- A Missouri judge on Wednesday delayed an emergency rule that would restrict gender-affirming healthcare for transgender residents throughout the state, just hours before it was to take effect.
Meta first-quarter earnings show sales bump, operating loss for Reality Labs
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Meta first-quarter earnings show sales bump, operating loss for Reality Labs
April 26 (UPI) -- Meta Platforms released its financial results for the first quarter of 2023 which included a bump in revenue, following three straight declines, and a $3.99 billion operating loss for Meta's Reality Labs.
Second U.S. citizen killed in Sudan as fighting continues
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Second U.S. citizen killed in Sudan as fighting continues
April 26 (UPI) -- The White House Wednesday confirmed the death of a second American citizen in Sudan, as violent clashes continue in the Northeast African country.
White House state dinner to honor South Korean, U.S. cultures
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
White House state dinner to honor South Korean, U.S. cultures
April 26 (UPI) -- The White House is blending South Korean and U.S. dishes for Wednesday's state dinner, honoring President Yoon Suk Yeol and Mrs. Kim Keon Hee, with servings of crab cakes, short ribs and ice cream.
U.S. House Republicans pass bill to raise debt limit
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
U.S. House Republicans pass bill to raise debt limit
April 26 (UPI) -- House Republicans passed a bill to raise the debt limit on Wednesday as Democrats stood unanimously opposed.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

3 teens arrested in deadly Colorado rock-throwing spree
3 teens arrested in deadly Colorado rock-throwing spree
Yosemite Valley to close over flooding threat from melting snow
Yosemite Valley to close over flooding threat from melting snow
Vatican to allow laypeople, including women, in bishops' meeting for first time
Vatican to allow laypeople, including women, in bishops' meeting for first time
To counter North Korea, U.S. will dock nuclear-armed subs in South Korea
To counter North Korea, U.S. will dock nuclear-armed subs in South Korea
High-ranking Iranian cleric assassinated
High-ranking Iranian cleric assassinated
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement