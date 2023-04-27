Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
April 27, 2023 / 8:55 AM

Justice Dept. urges pretrial detention for accused Pentagon leaker

By A.L. Lee
Members of the Dighton, Mass., Police Department block a road after the arrest nearby of Jack Teixeira, accused of leaking secret military documents. Photo by C.J. Gunther/EPA-EFE
Members of the Dighton, Mass., Police Department block a road after the arrest nearby of Jack Teixeira, accused of leaking secret military documents. Photo by C.J. Gunther/EPA-EFE

April 27 (UPI) -- The 21-year-old Air National guardsman accused of leaking classified military documents faces a hearing Thursday to determine whether he will remain in federal custody while awaiting trial on national security violations.

Jack Teixeira is a flight risk and should remain jailed without bond after he was charged two weeks ago with unauthorized retention and transmission of national defense information and unauthorized removal and retention of classified documents or material, the Justice Department argued in an 18-page memo filed Wednesday with the U.S. District Court in Massachusetts.

Advertisement

"The damage the defendant has already caused to the U.S. national security is immense. The damage the defendant is still capable of causing is extraordinary," prosecutors wrote.

"If the defendant were released, it would be all too easy for him to further disseminate classified information and would create the unacceptable risk that he would flee the United States and take refuge with a foreign adversary to avoid the reach of U.S. law."

Advertisement

Thursday's hearing comes after Teixeira's attorney was granted a weeklong delay to work out issues presented by prosecutors in their judicial request to keep Teixeira locked up.

He faces a minimum of 25 years in prison and "potentially far more," the Justice Department said, noting the extreme pressure of the case and his lack of finances could expose Teixeira to foreign agents seeking to sneak him out of the country.

Teixeira would prove to be a valuable asset to U.S. adversaries worldwide as he was likely still hiding a cache of U.S. secrets, the Justice Department said.

RELATED Defense Department has 45 days to finish probe into leaked classified documents

"He accessed and may still have access to a trove of classified information that would be of tremendous value to hostile nation states that could offer him safe harbor and attempt to facilitate his escape from the United States," the memo said.

"Those same adversaries have every incentive to contact the defendant, to seek additional information he may have physical access to or knowledge of, and to provide him with the means to help him flee the country in return for that information."

As an airman first-class assigned to the 102nd Intelligence Wing at Otis Air National Guard Base, Mass., Teixeira had access to "hundreds of classified documents" since February 2022, prosecutors said, even though the top-secret information "had no bearing on his role as essentially an information technology support specialist."

Advertisement

Teirxeira worked in government intelligence as a cyberdefense operations journeyman, giving him access to the top-secret documents that first appeared on the social gaming platform Discord, which Teixeira regularly used, as early as December.

The documents revealed covert information about pressing national security matters, including Russia's invasion of Ukraine, but the military was unaware of the leak for months before it launched an investigation on April 7.

Teixeira was taken into custody on April 13 by the FBI outside his mother's home in Massachusetts, where he lived. Inside, investigators found a laptop, a tablet and a gaming console destroyed, and a gun locker containing an arsenal of high-powered weapons and tactical gear.

The case sparked outrage in Washington and raised serious questions about the way classified materials are safeguarded.

When the leak first came to light in media reports, federal authorities said Teixeira attempted to cover his tracks to throw off investigators, while instructing members of his group chats to "delete all messages."

Prosecutors have also submitted into evidence more than 40,000 messages that Teixeira sent to others about the documents, including a March conversation in which he offered national secrets to his pals on Discord.

"If you guys do you want happenings that pertain to your country or events or politics or whatever, you can DM me and I can tell you what I have, but it's going to always be a brief summary," one of the messages read, according to authorities.

Advertisement

The memo also calls out Teixeira's history of making violent and racist comments online, adding that he was suspended from high school in 2018 after a classmate reported him for bragging about guns and Molotov cocktails -- which he later claimed were references to video games -- and ultimately led to him being denied a gun permit in the state.

Messages also revealed that Teixeira had discussed his potential to carry out a mass casualty event, which included an alleged plan to convert a minivan into an "assassination van," prosecutors wrote.

Teixeira had also used his government-issued computer last summer for numerous searches on mass shootings following the massacre at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, in which 21 people were killed, including 19 children.

Read More

Detention hearing delayed for suspect in classified intelligence leak FBI arrests Massachusetts Air National Guardsman in classified intel leak probe

Latest Headlines

Mississippi escaped inmate dies in a burning house during shootout with police
U.S. News // 8 minutes ago
Mississippi escaped inmate dies in a burning house during shootout with police
April 27 (UPI) -- Escaped Mississippi inmate Dylan Arrington is dead Thursday after a morning shootout with police and a fire in the house where he had barricaded himself, according to Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones.
E. Jean Carroll testifies Trump 'raped me' and 'shattered my reputation'
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
E. Jean Carroll testifies Trump 'raped me' and 'shattered my reputation'
April 27 (UPI) -- Writer E. Jean Carroll told a jury on Wednesday that a chance meeting with former President Donald Trump at a New York Department store in the 1990s turned into rape and it affected her psychologically ever since.
Ex-UCLA gynecologist sentenced to 11 years for abusing patients
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Ex-UCLA gynecologist sentenced to 11 years for abusing patients
April 27 (UPI) -- Former UCLA gynecologist James Heaps has been sentenced to 11 years in prison after being convicted in October of sexually abusing his patients.
Fugees' Pras Michel convicted in foreign influence conspiracy
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Fugees' Pras Michel convicted in foreign influence conspiracy
April 27 (UPI) -- Pras Michel, a founding member of the U.S. hip-hop group the Fugees, has been convicted of being involved in a multi-million-dollar conspiracy aimed at influencing the White House under two administrations.
U.S. bars entry to Sri Lankan governor over gross human rights violations
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
U.S. bars entry to Sri Lankan governor over gross human rights violations
April 27 (UPI) -- The United States has designated a Sri Lankan provincial governor on accusations of committing "gross violations of human rights" during his time as a Naval commander in the late 2000s.
Justice Department challenges Tennessee's law banning youth transgender care
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Justice Department challenges Tennessee's law banning youth transgender care
April 27 (UPI) -- The Justice Department has filed a complaint to challenge Tennessee's law that bans "critically, medically necessary" youth transgender care.
Appeals court rejects Trump's attempt to bar Pence from testifying
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Appeals court rejects Trump's attempt to bar Pence from testifying
April 27 (UPI) -- A federal appeals court late Wednesday rejected Donald Trump's latest attempt to prevent former Vice President Mike Pence from testifying before a grand jury investigating acts to subvert the 2020 general election.
Missouri judge delays emergency rule restricting gender-affirming healthcare
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Missouri judge delays emergency rule restricting gender-affirming healthcare
April 26 (UPI) -- A Missouri judge on Wednesday delayed an emergency rule that would restrict gender-affirming healthcare for transgender residents throughout the state, just hours before it was to take effect.
Meta first-quarter earnings show sales bump, operating loss for Reality Labs
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Meta first-quarter earnings show sales bump, operating loss for Reality Labs
April 26 (UPI) -- Meta Platforms released its financial results for the first quarter of 2023 which included a bump in revenue, following three straight declines, and a $3.99 billion operating loss for Meta's Reality Labs.
Second U.S. citizen killed in Sudan as fighting continues
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Second U.S. citizen killed in Sudan as fighting continues
April 26 (UPI) -- The White House Wednesday confirmed the death of a second American citizen in Sudan, as violent clashes continue in the Northeast African country.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

3 teens arrested in deadly Colorado rock-throwing spree
3 teens arrested in deadly Colorado rock-throwing spree
Yosemite Valley to close over flooding threat from melting snow
Yosemite Valley to close over flooding threat from melting snow
High-ranking Iranian cleric assassinated
High-ranking Iranian cleric assassinated
Vatican to allow laypeople, including women, in bishops' meeting for first time
Vatican to allow laypeople, including women, in bishops' meeting for first time
To counter North Korea, U.S. will dock nuclear-armed subs in South Korea
To counter North Korea, U.S. will dock nuclear-armed subs in South Korea
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement