U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland attends a meeting at the White House on April 12. He said an investigation into leaked classified documents on the Ukrainian war is ongoing. Photo by Julia Nikhinson/UPI | License Photo

April 19 (UPI) -- Alleged classified document leaker Jack Teixeira is expected to appear in U.S. district court in Massachusetts at 11 a.m., EDT on Wednesday for a detention hearing and preliminary exam. The FBI arrested Teixeira, a Massachusetts Air National Guardsman, last Thursday in connection with the leaking of classified documents about the Pentagon's assessment of Russia's invasion of Ukraine and its intelligence. Advertisement

The embarrassing release has caused some allies to question if the United States can keep secrets of highly sensitive information and whether the United States was monitoring them.

U.S. Magistrate David Hennessy told Teixeira he was charged with possessing classified national security documents. A criminal complaint said he is accused of unauthorized retention and transmission of national defense information and willful removal and retention of classified documents or material.

Attorney General Merrick Garland said last week that the investigation is ongoing in the case.

On Monday, a Department of Defense spokesperson Sabrina Singh said that intelligence analysts were continuing to "actively address" the leak and will have a comprehensive review within 45 days.

"The secretary has formally directed the undersecretary of Defense for intelligence and security, in coordination with the chief information officer and the director of administration and management, to lead a comprehensive review of DOD security programs, policies and procedures," Singh said then.

Advertisement

The leaked government and national security documents originally were discovered on the gaming site Discord and allegedly were shared by Teixiera with other gamers.