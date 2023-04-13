Suspect arrested in classified intel leak investigation

April 13 (UPI) -- FBI agents on Thursday surrounded a Massachusetts home and arrested a suspect in the leak of highly classified U.S. intelligence documents.

The arrest comes as authorities on Thursday were focusing on a 21-year-old Massachusetts Air National Guardsman as the suspected leaker, according to unnamed sources in multiple news reports.

FBI agents made an arrest in North Dighton, Mass., Thursday afternoon, according to Boston TV news station WCVB, which said an armored vehicle was used.

According to interviews and documents in a report by The New York Times, the suspected leaker is Jack Teixeira, a member of the Massachusetts Air National Guard's 102nd Intelligence Wing. In the paper's report, Teixeira's mother confirmed to reporters that her son is a member of the Air National Guard.

A series of leaked U.S. intelligence documents came to widespread attention last week after circulating on private Internet servers for at least several months. The documents detail topics such as military supplies to Ukraine, American assessments of Israel's political situation, and analyses of factors arising on the Korean peninsula.

President Joe Biden suggested law enforcement was closing in on the leaker in comments earlier in the day Thursday.

"There's a full blown investigation going on, as you know, with the intelligence community and the Justice Department. And they're getting close," Biden told reporters during his trip to Northern Ireland.

Biden also tried to downplay the harm caused by the leaks saying, "I am not concerned about the leak. I'm concerned that it happened, but there's nothing contemporaneous that I'm aware of that is of any consequence."

On Wednesday, the Washington Post published details about the Discord server where the documents originally leaked. According to the Post, the leaker went by the moniker OG and ran the Thug Shaker Central discord server, where a small group of mostly young men would post racist memes and discuss video games.

Quoting unnamed sources, NBC reported Thursday that law enforcement officials have been aware of Teixeira's actions and is preparing to arrest him.

Also on Thursday, CNN reported military officials have, because of the recent leak, narrowed access to intelligence briefings that frequently make the rounds amongst military personnel.