White House state dinner to honor South Korean, U.S. cultures

Advertisement April 26 (UPI) -- The White House is blending South Korean and U.S. dishes for Wednesday's state dinner, honoring President Yoon Suk Yeol and first lady Kim Keon-hee, which will feature courses of crab cakes, short ribs and President Joe Biden's favorite, ice cream. Advertisement

The president and first lady Jill Biden are hosting President Yoon to celebrate 70 years of alliance between the United States and South Korea, for what will be the second state dinner of the Biden administration.

The first lady worked with Korean American chef Edward Lee, White House Executive Chef Cris Comerford, and White House Executive Pastry Chef Susie Morrison to come up with the menu, which will begin with a first course of crab cakes.

"The first. It's so American -- the crab cake. But I love them all. Joe's favorite will be the last," the first lady said.

The Maryland crab cake will be served with cabbage, kohlrabi, fennel and cucumber slaw. There also will be a yellow squash soup with cured strawberries and perilla leaf oil.

The main course will consist of braised beef short ribs. Butter-bean grits, sorghum-glazed carrots and pine nuts will be served on the side.

A banana split will round out dessert with lemon bar ice cream, fresh berries, mint ginger snap cookie crumble and doenjang caramel.

"That was the first thing I was told -- ice cream," said Lee, who honored Yoon with his dessert by adding doenjang, which is the Korean fermented soybean paste.

Approximately 200 guests -- including government officials, prominent Asian-Americans, business leaders, athletes and celebrities -- are expected to attend the White House state dinner, where they will dine under boughs of cherry trees, a "shared symbol of the renewal of spring."

"From the painted animals representing both countries that greet our guests, to the swirl of colors in the table décor that mirrors the South Korean flag, to the mix of symbolic flowers throughout -- peonies, hibiscus, azaleas and orchids -- we hope to showcase the harmony of our cultures," Biden said.

The star-studded evening will end on an American note as Broadway stars "perform renditions of iconic songs."

"When the president and I have traveled to the Republic of Korea in the past, we have been welcomed with open arms," the first lady said.

"It's my intention to bring as much warmth and joy to President Yoon and Mrs. Kim Wednesday evening. We hope to honor both the people of their home nation and the generations of Americans who share their roots."