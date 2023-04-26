Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
April 26, 2023 / 7:29 AM

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee signs assault weapons ban

By Clyde Hughes
Washington Gov. Jay Inslee signed a law immediately banning the sale, manufacturing and distribution of assault weapons in the state. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI
Washington Gov. Jay Inslee signed a law immediately banning the sale, manufacturing and distribution of assault weapons in the state. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

April 26 (UPI) -- Washington state Gov. Jay Inslee signed a bill banning assault weapons, immediately prompting a lawsuit from a gun rights group.

The law, which was part of a package of measures targeting gun violence includes an emergency clause banning the manufacturing, importing, distributing, selling, or offering for sale of any assault-style weapon including all forms of AK-47s, AR15s, M16s and M4s in the state on Tuesday.

Advertisement

"Today, Washington state is putting the gun industry in its place and improving the health, safety and lives of our residents," Inslee said in a statement. "I want to thank the many legislators and advocates who have worked for years to deliver some of these policies to the governor's desk."

The law also created a mandatory 10-day waiting period for gun purchases.

RELATED President Joe Biden thanks Tennessee lawmakers for 'standing up' for gun reform

"Studies show that waiting period laws can prevent suicides and homicides because they allow for a cooling off period -- a chance for people to reconsider intentions to hurt themselves or others," Inslee's office said in a Medium blog post.

"The 10-day waiting period will also enable local law enforcement to conduct in-depth background checks on all gun buyers, ensuring that ineligible buyers are not able to acquire a firearm."

Advertisement

Washington state-based Second Amendment Foundation has already filed a federal lawsuit over the legislation, claiming it criminalized the "fundamental right to self-defense." The Firearm Industry Trade Association also condemned, vowing a lawsuit as well.

RELATED 17 arrested in Northern California for shootings that have 'plagued' Sikh community

"There is no doubt that this law signed by Gov. Jay Inslee unconstitutionally denies Second Amendment rights to law-abiding citizens in Washington state," Lawrence G. Keane, the association's senior vice president and general counsel said in a statement.

"NSSF worked in good faith with state legislators to warn them that this legislation runs afoul of constitutionally-guaranteed Second Amendment rights to possess commonly owned firearms."

The law makes Washington the 10th state to enact a ban on assault weapons along with California, Connecticut, Delaware, Hawaii, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey and New York, as well as Washington, D.C.

RELATED Mass shooters' motives are about more than having a grievance

Tuesday's signing also included a measure allowing the state and private consumers to sue firearm manufacturers or sellers for negligent conduct including allowing weapons to be sold to minors or people who aim to purchase a firearm for someone who would not be legally allowed to purchase one on their own.

Inslee's office said the signing was in line with state legislators who have enacted what it called "common-sense reforms" around assault weapons, including bans on bump stocks and high-capacity magazines, tools that amplify a shooter's ability to fire ammunition more quickly.

Advertisement

Latest Headlines

House lawmakers demand China release detained American Mark Swidan
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
House lawmakers demand China release detained American Mark Swidan
April 26 (UPI) -- Lawmakers in the U.S. House of Representatives have overwhelmingly voted to approve a resolution demanding that China release Mark Swidan, an American who has been jailed in the Asian nation since 2012.
Attorney pleads guilty to maintaining properties owned by sanctioned Russian
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Attorney pleads guilty to maintaining properties owned by sanctioned Russian
April 26 (UPI) -- A New York attorney has pleaded guilty to making nearly $4 million in payments to maintain the U.S. properties of sanctioned Russian oligarch Viktor Vekselberg.
Ex-New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern to join Harvard this fall
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Ex-New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern to join Harvard this fall
April 26 (UPI) -- Former New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern will be joining Harvard University this fall.
U.S. agencies warn they will crack down on harmful use of AI
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
U.S. agencies warn they will crack down on harmful use of AI
April 25 (UPI) -- The Biden administration is warning companies and financial firms that its federal agencies have the ability to crack down on civil rights and other bias violations committed through the use of artificial intelligence.
Tobacco giant to pay $629M for violating North Korea sanctions
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Tobacco giant to pay $629M for violating North Korea sanctions
April 25 (UPI) -- British American Tobacco has agreed to pay $629 million in fines to the U.S. government after a subsidiary pleaded guilty to violating sanctions by selling tobacco products to North Korea, the Justice Department said.
South Korea, U.S. agree to strengthen 'space alliance' during NASA facility visit
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
South Korea, U.S. agree to strengthen 'space alliance' during NASA facility visit
April 26 (UPI) -- South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol opened his state visit to Washington D.C., by touring a NASA facility after the United States and South Korea signed a joint statement to strengthen their space alliance.
Chief Justice John Roberts declines Senate invitation to testify on Supreme Court ethics
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Chief Justice John Roberts declines Senate invitation to testify on Supreme Court ethics
April 25 (UPI) -- Chief Justice John Roberts has declined an invitation from Senate Democrats, saying he will not testify about ethics standards at the Supreme Court.
Attorneys square off as Donald Trump civil rape trial gets underway
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
Attorneys square off as Donald Trump civil rape trial gets underway
April 25 (UPI) -- Opening statements in the defamation and battery case against former President Donald Trump have concluded as the lawyer for writer E. Jean Carroll told the jury Trump "lunged at her."
Barbie reveals new doll with Down syndrome to teach 'inclusion through play'
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Barbie reveals new doll with Down syndrome to teach 'inclusion through play'
April 25 (UPI) -- Mattel has unveiled a new Barbie with Down syndrome to help more children see themselves in the popular doll and to teach "inclusion through play."
Senator vows to block Amtrak board nominees over rural representation
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Senator vows to block Amtrak board nominees over rural representation
April 25 (UPI) -- Citing geographical bias, Montana's senior senator said Tuesday will block President Joe Biden's nominations to the Amtrak Board of Directors.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Surge in new home sales attributed to availability, not consumer confidence
Surge in new home sales attributed to availability, not consumer confidence
President Joe Biden officially announces 2024 re-election bid
President Joe Biden officially announces 2024 re-election bid
Colombia deports Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido to Miami
Colombia deports Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido to Miami
Mexican Navy seizes 19,000 pounds of meth inside tequila bottles
Mexican Navy seizes 19,000 pounds of meth inside tequila bottles
China drops COVID-19 PCR test requirement for travelers
China drops COVID-19 PCR test requirement for travelers
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement