Washington Gov. Jay Inslee signs assault weapons ban

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee signed a law immediately banning the sale, manufacturing and distribution of assault weapons in the state. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

"Today, Washington state is putting the gun industry in its place and improving the health, safety and lives of our residents," Inslee said in a statement. "I want to thank the many legislators and advocates who have worked for years to deliver some of these policies to the governor's desk."

The law also created a mandatory 10-day waiting period for gun purchases.

"Studies show that waiting period laws can prevent suicides and homicides because they allow for a cooling off period -- a chance for people to reconsider intentions to hurt themselves or others," Inslee's office said in a Medium blog post.

"The 10-day waiting period will also enable local law enforcement to conduct in-depth background checks on all gun buyers, ensuring that ineligible buyers are not able to acquire a firearm."

Washington state-based Second Amendment Foundation has already filed a federal lawsuit over the legislation, claiming it criminalized the "fundamental right to self-defense." The Firearm Industry Trade Association also condemned, vowing a lawsuit as well.

"There is no doubt that this law signed by Gov. Jay Inslee unconstitutionally denies Second Amendment rights to law-abiding citizens in Washington state," Lawrence G. Keane, the association's senior vice president and general counsel said in a statement.

"NSSF worked in good faith with state legislators to warn them that this legislation runs afoul of constitutionally-guaranteed Second Amendment rights to possess commonly owned firearms."

The law makes Washington the 10th state to enact a ban on assault weapons along with California, Connecticut, Delaware, Hawaii, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey and New York, as well as Washington, D.C.

Tuesday's signing also included a measure allowing the state and private consumers to sue firearm manufacturers or sellers for negligent conduct including allowing weapons to be sold to minors or people who aim to purchase a firearm for someone who would not be legally allowed to purchase one on their own.

Inslee's office said the signing was in line with state legislators who have enacted what it called "common-sense reforms" around assault weapons, including bans on bump stocks and high-capacity magazines, tools that amplify a shooter's ability to fire ammunition more quickly.

