Former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson formally enters presidential race

April 26 (UPI) -- Former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson on Wednesday formally announced his candidacy for the Republican nomination in the 2024 presidential election. "I need your support now more than ever to help us build a strong foundation on which to build this winning campaign," Hutchinson said on Twitter, formally launching the campaign. Advertisement

The 72-year-old made the announcement in his hometown of Bentonville, Ark., taking a shot at President Joe Biden's performance on the economy.

Today we launched our campaign for President of the United States! I need your support now more than ever to help us build a strong foundation on which to build this winning campaign. Visit https://t.co/sSKzVPX81N to donate, volunteer, and get involved in our movement! pic.twitter.com/DdZ1YXvFiW— Gov. Asa Hutchinson (@AsaHutchinson) April 26, 2023

"In this campaign for president, I stand alone in terms of my experience, record, and leadership. Every hard-working American family gets a double hit from the Biden economy," Hutchinson said during the speech.

"Their paycheck doesn't go as far and they are paying more on car loans and credit card debt because of the high-interest rates."

Wednesday's official announcement comes as no surprise. Hutchinson confirmed earlier this month he would make the announcement to formally join the race.

"The Biden Administration has stood on the sidelines and passively watched as rampant crime destroys our cities with smash-and-grab robberies and a flagrant disrespect for human dignity and the rules of law," the former governor said during the campaign speech.

He also said he would form a panel to study the future of Medicare and Social Security.

Hutchinson, who served as Arkansas governor from 2015 until this past January, has also said Donald Trump should drop out of the race because of the "unpredictability" facing the former president.

"The office is more important than any individual person," he said earlier this month.