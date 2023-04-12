Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
April 12, 2023 / 9:49 AM

Republican Sen. Tim Scott announces presidential exploratory committee

By Clyde Hughes
1/3
Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., questions Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell during the Senate Banking Committee hearing on Capitol Hill on March 3. He announced his presidential exploratory committee on Wednesday. Photo by Tom Williams/UPI
Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., questions Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell during the Senate Banking Committee hearing on Capitol Hill on March 3. He announced his presidential exploratory committee on Wednesday. Photo by Tom Williams/UPI | License Photo

April 12 (UPI) -- Sen. Tim Scott, the lone Black Republican in the Senate and one of its leading conservative voices, said on Wednesday that he is starting a 2024 presidential exploratory committee.

In a tweet announcing the decision, Scott, R-S.C., said his political "fight is personal."

Advertisement

"I will never back down in defense of the conservative values that make America exceptional," he said.

"I want every American to have the same opportunities that I had."

"I know America is a land of opportunity, not a land of oppression," Scott said in his announcement video. "I know it because I lived it. That's why it pains my soul to see the Biden liberals attacking every rung of the ladder that helped me climb.

"If the radical left gets their way, millions more families will be trapped in failing schools, crime-ridden neighborhoods and crushing inflation. Not on my watch."

An exploratory committee allows Scott to raise money for a presidential campaign, including covering the costs for polling and travel before he makes an official decision.

Advertisement

If he officially declares his candidacy, he would join a field including former South Carolina governor and U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, Nikki Haley, former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson and former President Donald Trump, who pleaded not guilty to 34 felony counts related to falsifying records in multiple hush-money schemes last week.

President Joe Biden has not fully committed to making a bid for the Democratic nomination, telling Al Roker at the White House Easter Egg Roll event Monday he plans on running but is not prepared to announce it yet.

Scott said Democrats will likely fear his candidacy because it "disrupts" their narrative about race in America.

RELATED Justice Department shares classified documents information with lawmakers

"All too often when they [Democrats] get called out for their failures, they weaponize race to divide us, to hold onto their power," Scott said in the video. "When I fought back against their liberal agenda, they called me a prop. A token. Because I disrupt their narrative. I threaten their control. They know the truth of my life disproves their lies."

In broader themes, Scott promised to stand up against the "radical left" and President Joe Biden by taking on China, securing the southern U.S. border, and leaning into the culture wars of parents' choice in education and religious values.

Advertisement

Following the announcement Scott is set to visit Iowa, New Hampshire and his home state of South Carolina this week, all of which hold early presidential primaries.

Read More

Trump indictment, abortion rulings, intel leak sow chaos in America Manhattan DA sues to block Rep. Jim Jordan's Trump investigation subpoenas

Latest Headlines

White House designates fentanyl and xylazine as 'emerging threat'
U.S. News // 43 minutes ago
White House designates fentanyl and xylazine as 'emerging threat'
April 12 (UPI) -- The White House announced on Wednesday designated fentanyl laced with the animal tranquilizer xylazine as "an emerging threat" to the United States, stepping up efforts to keep the potentially deadly mixture out of the h
EPA proposes boosting EV sales through tight pollution limits
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
EPA proposes boosting EV sales through tight pollution limits
April 12 (UPI) -- The Biden administration on Wednesday proposed new limits on tailpipe emissions and a requirement that more than half of new vehicles manufactured in the United States be fully electric by 2032.
COVID-19 national emergency ends: What it means and what to expect
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
COVID-19 national emergency ends: What it means and what to expect
April 11 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden on Monday signed a bill ending the COVID-19 national emergency weeks before it was set to expire but a public health emergency still remains in place until May 11.
Tenn. Gov. Bill Lee signs EO to strengthen background checks
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Tenn. Gov. Bill Lee signs EO to strengthen background checks
April 12 (UPI) -- Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee has signed an executive order to strengthen background checks in the state, while calling on state lawmakers to pass so-called red flag laws.
North Dakota governor signs bills banning transgender athletes from women's sports
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
North Dakota governor signs bills banning transgender athletes from women's sports
April 12 (UPI) -- North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum has signed into law a pair of bills that effectively ban transgender student athletes from playing on sports teams designated for girls and women.
U.S. designates Hurras al-Din leader as global terrorist
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
U.S. designates Hurras al-Din leader as global terrorist
April 11 (UPI) -- The administration of President Joe Biden has designated the leader of an al-Qaida-affiliated jihadist group in Syria as a Specially Designated Global Terrorist.
Whole Foods closes new flagship San Francisco store over safety concerns
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Whole Foods closes new flagship San Francisco store over safety concerns
April 11 (UPI) -- Whole Foods Market has closed its new flagship store in San Francisco over concerns about worker safety and "high theft."
U.S. floats plans to cut water to Western states, save drought-stricken Colorado River
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
U.S. floats plans to cut water to Western states, save drought-stricken Colorado River
April 11 (UPI) -- The Biden administration floated new plans to save the shrinking Colorado River, which could involve cutting water allotments by a quarter to drought-stricken states, including California, Arizona and Nevada.
Indiana industrial fire forces evacuations, shelter in place
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Indiana industrial fire forces evacuations, shelter in place
April 11 (UPI) -- A large fire at a plastic recycling plant in Indiana, which produced heavy black smoke that could be seen for miles, has forced thousands of Richmond area residents to evacuate or shelter in place.
California, New York start stockpiling abortion drug after judge's ruling
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
California, New York start stockpiling abortion drug after judge's ruling
April 11 (UPI) -- California and New York both moved to stockpile the abortion drug mifepristone on Tuesday after a federal judge in Texas ruled to reverse its approval by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Evictions, delinquencies skyrocket as pandemic-era stimulus ends
Evictions, delinquencies skyrocket as pandemic-era stimulus ends
Whole Foods closes new flagship San Francisco store over safety concerns
Whole Foods closes new flagship San Francisco store over safety concerns
Manhattan DA sues to block Rep. Jim Jordan's Trump investigation subpoenas
Manhattan DA sues to block Rep. Jim Jordan's Trump investigation subpoenas
Dramatic police video shows 2 officers responding to Louisville bank shooting
Dramatic police video shows 2 officers responding to Louisville bank shooting
COVID-19 national emergency ends: What it means and what to expect
COVID-19 national emergency ends: What it means and what to expect
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement