April 25, 2023 / 9:23 AM

7 arrested in protest supporting silenced Montana transgender lawmaker

Supporters erupt after lawmaker denied third opportunity to speak on House floor

By A.L. Lee
Rep. Zooey Zephyr, D-Missoula, was registered to speak on the parental rights in education bill but was skipped over by Republican House Speaker Matt Regier. Image courtesy of Montana Legislature
April 25 (UPI) -- Seven demonstrators were arrested for trespassing Monday when a protest erupted inside the Montana State Capitol after a Republican leader refused to allow a transgender lawmaker to speak.

Rep. Zooey Zephyr, D-Missoula registered to speak on the parental rights in education bill but was skipped over by Republican House Speaker Matt Regier, of Kalispell, who has refused to call her several times in the past week.

The episode followed two similar dust-ups in which Zephyr was denied a chance to speak on the House floor after she spoke out against Senate Bill 99 -- which would ban gender-affirming care for minors -- while suggesting Republicans would have "blood on your hands" for putting children at risk.

The comments irked the Republican majority, with Regier citing concerns about Zephyr's ability to maintain decorum if called upon. Current House rules give the Speaker final authority over who is recognized to speak in the chamber.

But some of Zephyr's constituents have expressed that the unilateral power to curtail debate was essentially "silencing" their voice in the House.

More than 3,200 of Zephyr's supporters have signed a petition urging Regier to reverse his decision.

Ahead of Monday's protest, authorities beefed up security as hundreds of demonstrators held a rally outside the Capitol to support Zephyr while at least 100 gathered inside to watch the day's proceedings.

Democrats objected when Regier refused to recognize Zephyr, and a vote was taken to call down his previous decision to censure Zephyr, however, the motion failed on party lines, which led to jeers and profanity from the gallery.

"Let her speak!" the crowd yelled repeatedly, while also chanting "Whose House? Our House!"

Many Republican lawmakers began leaving their seats and took cover behind large marble pillars in the chamber as the crowd became more unruly.

During the commotion, Democrats mostly remained at their posts, while Zephyr stood and raised her microphone toward the gallery as the crowd grew louder.

Regier, meanwhile, attempted to gavel the session back to order before ultimately declaring the gallery closed.

That's when officers from the Montana Highway Patrol and the Lewis and Clark County Sheriff's Department swept in -- some in riot gear and wielding batons -- and cleared the protesters from the Capitol except for the seven who refused to leave.

Each defendant faces a charge of misdemeanor criminal trespassing and will be released without bond, according to Sheriff Leo Dutton.

Lawmakers reconvened about 30 minutes after the protest and passed the GOP parental rights measure on a 60-39 vote.

The majority-Republican body next plans to take up House Bill 359, which seeks to outlaw drag performances in schools, libraries and other public spaces, although the bill faces some hurdles in committee over wording in both House and Senate versions.

In a statement, Republican leaders said the protest had been carried out "by far-left agitators," and added "House leadership will still stand firm in our commitment to decorum, safety, and order. We will uphold the people's will that sent 68 Republicans to Helena."

Later, Zephyr thanked the protesters while avowing an elected duty to represent House District 100.

"For the third consecutive day, I have been denied the opportunity to represent my constituents in the Montana Legislature and to speak on their behalf," Zephyr said in a statement posted to Twitter. "When my constituents and community members witnessed my microphone being disabled, they courageously came forward to defend their democratic right to be heard -- and some were arrested in the process. As an elected representative, I am devoted to supporting those who speak in defense of democracy, as it is my duty to ensure their voices are heard and respected."

