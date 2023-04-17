Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
April 17, 2023 / 3:00 PM

White House would veto national transgender sports ban

By Simon Druker
1/3
Any federal legislation passed that would ban transgender women and girls from competing on female sports teams will be vetoed President Joe Biden, the White House confirmed Monday. Photo by Yuri Gripas/UPI
Any federal legislation passed that would ban transgender women and girls from competing on female sports teams will be vetoed President Joe Biden, the White House confirmed Monday. Photo by Yuri Gripas/UPI | License Photo

April 17 (UPI) -- Any federal legislation prohibiting transgender women and girls from competing on female sports teams will be vetoed if it makes it to President Joe Biden's desk, the White House confirmed Monday.

"The Administration strongly opposes House passage of H.R. 734," the White House said in a statement Monday.

Advertisement

"If the President were presented with H.R. 734, he would veto it."

Known as the Protection of Women and Girls in Sports Act, the legislation would prohibit transgender students from participating on female sports teams, altering Title IX legislation to limit participation to a team "based solely on a person's reproductive biology and genetics at birth."

Rep. Greg Steube, R-Fla., is the bill's sponsor and has twice before attempted to move similar legislation forward.

If passed by the Republican-controlled House, it is doubtful the legislation would make it through the Democrat-run Senate.

RELATED Scotland sues British government over veto of gender reform bill

"For students nationwide, participating in sports and being part of a team is an important part of growing up, staying engaged in school, and learning leadership and life skills," the White House statement reads.

Advertisement

"H.R. 734 would deny access to sports for many families by establishing an absolute ban on transgender students -- even those as young as elementary schoolers -- playing on a team consistent with their gender identity."

"At a time when transgender youth already face a nationwide mental health crisis, with half of transgender youth in a recent survey saying they have seriously considered suicide, a national law that further stigmatizes these children is completely unnecessary, hurts families and students, and would only put students at greater risk."

RELATED North Dakota governor signs bills banning transgender athletes from women's sports

Last week, dozens of U.S. athletes sent an open letter urging lawmakers to oppose Steube's legislation.

"We must Save Women's Sports!," Steube Tweeted Friday.

The Education Department said earlier this month, it is working to establish a new framework for developing eligibility criteria for transgender athletes participating in school sports.

Monday's statement touched on that initiative.

"Schools, coaches, and athletic associations around the country are already working with families to develop participation rules that are fair and that take into account particular sports, grade levels, and levels of competition. As a national ban that does not account for competitiveness or grade level, H.R. 734 targets people for who they are and therefore is discriminatory," the White House said in the statement.

Advertisement

The House Rules Committee is set to discuss the bill during a session Monday afternoon.

Twenty states have already moved to pass similar legislation, most recently Kansas.

Read More

Missouri issues emergency rule greatly restricting gender-affirming care

Latest Headlines

Minnesota appeals court rejects Derek Chauvin's request for new trial
U.S. News // 38 minutes ago
Minnesota appeals court rejects Derek Chauvin's request for new trial
April 17 (UPI) -- The Minnesota Court of Appeals ruled Monday to uphold the murder conviction of Derek Chauvin in the 2020 killing of George Floyd.
In Trump hush-money case, Rep. Jim Jordan challenges Manhattan DA's lawsuit
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
In Trump hush-money case, Rep. Jim Jordan challenges Manhattan DA's lawsuit
April 17 (UPI) -- Attorneys for House Judiciary Committee Chairman Rep. Jim Jordan have struck back at Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, filing an opposition to his lawsuit on Monday.
Judge rejects Donald Trump effort to delay trial on E. Jean Carroll rape allegations
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Judge rejects Donald Trump effort to delay trial on E. Jean Carroll rape allegations
April 17 (UPI) -- A federal judge in New York said Monday that E. Jean Carroll's defamation and battery civil trial against former President Donald Trump can move toward its April 25 start after denying him a one-month "cooling off" perio
Kansas City police promise 'full' investigation into teen shot at wrong door
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Kansas City police promise 'full' investigation into teen shot at wrong door
April 17 (UPI) -- The police chief and mayor promised a full investigation into a youth who was shot after ringing the doorbell of the wrong house last week, sparking outrage and protest in front of the shooter's home over the weekend.
Kevin McCarthy says Republicans will vote on raising debt ceiling
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Kevin McCarthy says Republicans will vote on raising debt ceiling
April 17 (UPI) -- House Speaker Kevin McCarthy said Monday in a speech at the New York Stock Exchange that Republicans will move forward with a vote to raise the debt ceiling, allowing the U.S. to avoid defaulting through next year,
Biden administration announces new EV partnerships with Uber, Zipcar
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Biden administration announces new EV partnerships with Uber, Zipcar
April 17 (UPI) -- The Biden administration has announced new partnerships with two major ride-sharing companies in an effort to boost electric vehicle usage throughout the United States.
Fox News vs. Dominion tests limits of First Amendment protections
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Fox News vs. Dominion tests limits of First Amendment protections
April 13 (UPI) -- Fox News is set to go trial Tuesday in a $1.6 billion defamation suit brought by Dominion Voting Systems, which alleges the news network made false claims about fraud related to its voting machines in the 2020 election.
Judge delays start of Dominion-Fox News trial 24 hours
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Judge delays start of Dominion-Fox News trial 24 hours
April 17 (UPI) -- A Delaware judge overseeing a $1.6 billion defamation lawsuit brought by Dominion Voting Systems against Fox News postponed the start of the trial by 24 hours late Sunday.
2 dead, 4 wounded in Louisville shooting
U.S. News // 16 hours ago
2 dead, 4 wounded in Louisville shooting
April 16 (UPI) -- Two people were killed and four others were injured in a shooting over the weekend in Louisville, a city in Kentucky still mourning those killed early last week in a mass shooting at a local bank.
Police in eastern Oregon hunt man accused of killing officer
U.S. News // 17 hours ago
Police in eastern Oregon hunt man accused of killing officer
April 16 (UPI) -- Authorities in Oregon said Sunday they are hunting a 36-year-old man accused of fatally shooting a police officer a night prior.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

ICU nurse charged for allegedly 'slamming' newborn baby
ICU nurse charged for allegedly 'slamming' newborn baby
2 dead, 4 wounded in Louisville shooting
2 dead, 4 wounded in Louisville shooting
Pope Francis remarks on 'offensive' insinuations against John Paul II
Pope Francis remarks on 'offensive' insinuations against John Paul II
Police in eastern Oregon hunt man accused of killing officer
Police in eastern Oregon hunt man accused of killing officer
Truffle hunters attacked by suspected ISIS fighters in Syrian desert
Truffle hunters attacked by suspected ISIS fighters in Syrian desert
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement