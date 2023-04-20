U.S. House passes bill restricting transgender girls from women's sports

April 20 (UPI) -- The U.S. House of Representatives passed Republican-sponsored legislation Thursday that effectively would ban transgender girls from competing in women's athletics at schools.

The Protection of Women and Girls in Sports Act, which would bar federal funding for schools that allow transgender girls to play on women's sports teams, passed the House by a 219-203 vote.

The bill would update Title XI regulations, which prohibit sex-based discrimination in schools, to define a student's sex as "based solely on a person's reproductive biology and genetics at birth."

The text of the bill says it would a violation "for a recipient of federal financial assistance who operates, sponsors, or facilitates athletic programs or activities to permit a person whose sex is male to participate in an athletic program or activity that is designed for women or girls."

Though the bill is unlikely to pass the Democratic-controlled Senate, President Biden said Monday that he would veto the bill was it to reach his desk.

"Politicians should not dictate a one-size-fits-all requirement that forces coaches to remove kids from their teams," Biden said in a statement.

"At a time when transgender youth already face a nationwide mental health crisis, with half of transgender youth in a recent survey saying they have seriously considered suicide, a national law that further stigmatizes these children is completely unnecessary," Biden said.

Below the federal level, multiple state legislatures have passed similar bills barring trans girls from women's sports.

Earlier this month, the Supreme Court denied an emergency request from West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey to allow the implementation of House Bill 3293, known as the Save Women's Sports Act.

A lower court blocked the law after a trans student sued so that she would be allowed to compete with her school's women's track team.