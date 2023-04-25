LA man charged with practicing medicine on thousands of patients without a license

April 25 (UPI) -- A Los Angeles man has been charged with practicing medicine on thousands of people, including cancer patients, over several years while pretending to be a doctor, the county's district attorney announced Monday, while calling on potential victims to come forward.
Stephan Gevorkian, 44, of Studio City, owns and operates out of North Hollywood's Pathways Medical where services such as blood tests are conducted and where patients, including those suffering from cancer, viral infections and other serious conditions, receive medical advice and treatment.