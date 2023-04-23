5 adults charged for fight at youth basketball game

April 23 (UPI) -- Five adults in their 20s and 30s are being charged for a fight that erupted during a middle school boys' basketball game in Vermont that led to the death of a 60-year-old man.
The fight took place on Jan. 31, during a game in Alburgh, Vt., between Alburgh and St. Alban's City, according to WCAX, a CBS affiliate in Vermont. Jacqueline Giroux, Jacques Giroux and Jason O'Leary of Alburgh and Steven Carbone and Damien Kieu of St. Alban's have been charged with simple assault and disorderly conduct.