Advertisement
U.S. News
April 23, 2023 / 6:30 PM

5 adults charged for fight at youth basketball game

By Joe Fisher
Five adults in their 20s and 30s are being charged for a fight that erupted during a middle school boys’ basketball game in Vermont that led to the death of a 60-year-old man. Image courtesy of Airman 1st Class Kerelin Molina/Wikimedia Commons
Five adults in their 20s and 30s are being charged for a fight that erupted during a middle school boys’ basketball game in Vermont that led to the death of a 60-year-old man. Image courtesy of Airman 1st Class Kerelin Molina/Wikimedia Commons

April 23 (UPI) -- Five adults in their 20s and 30s are being charged for a fight that erupted during a middle school boys' basketball game in Vermont that led to the death of a 60-year-old man.

The fight took place on Jan. 31, during a game in Alburgh, Vt., between Alburgh and St. Alban's City, according to WCAX, a CBS affiliate in Vermont. Jacqueline Giroux, Jacques Giroux and Jason O'Leary of Alburgh and Steven Carbone and Damien Kieu of St. Alban's have been charged with simple assault and disorderly conduct.

Advertisement

The deceased, Russell Giroux, was also reportedly involved in the altercation, according to CNN. He is the father of one of those charged.

Police are reportedly not seeking charges related to Giroux's death.

RELATED Man arrested for alleged kidnapping, rape of DoorDash driver

"After reviewing multiple videos of the incident, investigators determined that an ongoing verbal dispute during the game between groups of fans for the Alburgh and St. Albans boys' basketball teams escalated into a fight on the court at the Alburgh Community Education Center," a police report said. "The state police uncovered no evidence to support criminal charges related to the death of Russell Giroux, 60, of Alburgh, who suffered a cardiac event while driving home from the school and was pronounced dead at the hospital two hours later."

Advertisement

According to the Vermont State Police, Giroux's cause of death was ruled an "acute cardiac event following altercation in an individual with coronary artery atherosclerosis."

Police were called to the gym at about 6:56 p.m., receiving a report of a large fight involving multiple spectators during the game. When they arrived the fight was over.

RELATED No charges from police for man who shot at Instacart delivery car in Florida

RELATED Businessman pleads guilty in bribes to head of medical marijuana licensing board

Latest Headlines

American Airlines flight grounded in Ohio after 'mechanical issues'
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
American Airlines flight grounded in Ohio after 'mechanical issues'
April 23 (UPI) -- American Airlines flight 1958 returned to the ground in Columbus, Ohio, on Sunday, about 30 minutes after departing due to a mechanical issue.
No injuries in fire during Disneyland's Fantasmic Fireworks show
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
No injuries in fire during Disneyland's Fantasmic Fireworks show
April 23 (UPI) -- Disneyland visitors saw more flames than expected when the 45-foot-tall animatronic dragon "Maleficent" caught fire during the park's Fantasmic Fireworks show.
3 violent crimes against transgender women being investigated in Atlanta
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
3 violent crimes against transgender women being investigated in Atlanta
April 23 (UPI) -- The Atlanta Police Department announced it is actively investigating three incidents of violence against transgender women that have occurred this year, including two this month.
Israeli PM Netanyahu open to meeting Florida Gov. DeSantis during trade mission
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Israeli PM Netanyahu open to meeting Florida Gov. DeSantis during trade mission
April 23 (UPI) -- Israeli Prime Minister and staunch Trump ally Benjamin Netanyahu said he is open to meeting with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis during DeSantis' global trade mission in Israel.
Man arrested for alleged kidnapping, rape of DoorDash driver
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Man arrested for alleged kidnapping, rape of DoorDash driver
April 23 (UPI) -- Joseph Killins, 38, was arrested on Friday and charged with armed kidnapping, sexual battery with a weapon, aggravated battery with a weapon, and robbery with a firearm, as well as charges from another incident.
No charges from police for man who shot at Instacart delivery car in Florida
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
No charges from police for man who shot at Instacart delivery car in Florida
April 23 (UPI) -- Police in Florida have justified not filing charges against a man who shot at a delivery car because he "perceived" a threat.
Widow sues Celebrity Cruises after husband's decomposing body stored in drink cooler
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Widow sues Celebrity Cruises after husband's decomposing body stored in drink cooler
April 23 (UPI) -- A woman whose husband died from a cardiac event while on a cruise in August has filed a lawsuit against Celebrity Cruises, alleging that his body was improperly stored in a drink cooler.
U.S. military evacuates American Embassy in Sudan
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
U.S. military evacuates American Embassy in Sudan
April 23 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden late Saturday ordered the U.S. military to extract American diplomats from Sudan as the two warring parties in the country accused each other of hindering efforts to evacuate foreign nationals.
Bed, Bath & Beyond files for bankruptcy, announces 'winding down' of operations
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Bed, Bath & Beyond files for bankruptcy, announces 'winding down' of operations
April 23 (UPI) -- The home goods retail giant Bed, Bath & Beyond announced Sunday that the company had filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protections and that operations were "winding down."
NAACP sues Mississippi governor over Capitol Police expansion in Jackson
U.S. News // 1 day ago
NAACP sues Mississippi governor over Capitol Police expansion in Jackson
April 22 (UPI) -- Civil liberties advocates have sued Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves, seeking to block the implementation of a new law dramatically expanding the powers of State Capitol Police in the city of Jackson.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Man arrested for alleged kidnapping, rape of DoorDash driver
Man arrested for alleged kidnapping, rape of DoorDash driver
No charges from police for man who shot at Instacart delivery car in Florida
No charges from police for man who shot at Instacart delivery car in Florida
Bed, Bath & Beyond files for bankruptcy, announces 'winding down' of operations
Bed, Bath & Beyond files for bankruptcy, announces 'winding down' of operations
Wreck of WW2-era Japanese vessel found after more than 80 years
Wreck of WW2-era Japanese vessel found after more than 80 years
Ukraine to create national cemetery in Kyiv, model it after Arlington
Ukraine to create national cemetery in Kyiv, model it after Arlington
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement