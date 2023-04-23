5 adults charged for fight at youth basketball game

Five adults in their 20s and 30s are being charged for a fight that erupted during a middle school boys’ basketball game in Vermont that led to the death of a 60-year-old man. Image courtesy of Airman 1st Class Kerelin Molina/ Wikimedia Commons

April 23 (UPI) -- Five adults in their 20s and 30s are being charged for a fight that erupted during a middle school boys' basketball game in Vermont that led to the death of a 60-year-old man. The fight took place on Jan. 31, during a game in Alburgh, Vt., between Alburgh and St. Alban's City, according to WCAX, a CBS affiliate in Vermont. Jacqueline Giroux, Jacques Giroux and Jason O'Leary of Alburgh and Steven Carbone and Damien Kieu of St. Alban's have been charged with simple assault and disorderly conduct. Advertisement

The deceased, Russell Giroux, was also reportedly involved in the altercation, according to CNN. He is the father of one of those charged.

Police are reportedly not seeking charges related to Giroux's death.

"After reviewing multiple videos of the incident, investigators determined that an ongoing verbal dispute during the game between groups of fans for the Alburgh and St. Albans boys' basketball teams escalated into a fight on the court at the Alburgh Community Education Center," a police report said. "The state police uncovered no evidence to support criminal charges related to the death of Russell Giroux, 60, of Alburgh, who suffered a cardiac event while driving home from the school and was pronounced dead at the hospital two hours later."

Advertisement

According to the Vermont State Police, Giroux's cause of death was ruled an "acute cardiac event following altercation in an individual with coronary artery atherosclerosis."

Police were called to the gym at about 6:56 p.m., receiving a report of a large fight involving multiple spectators during the game. When they arrived the fight was over.

RELATED No charges from police for man who shot at Instacart delivery car in Florida

RELATED Businessman pleads guilty in bribes to head of medical marijuana licensing board