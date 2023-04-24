Suspect in fatal Apple Store crash remains free on bail ahead of trial

1/2

A Massachusetts man is facing a second-degree murder charge after crashing his vehicle into an Apple Store in Hingham, Mass., in November. He will remain free on bail while awaiting trial, a judge ruled Monday. Photo courtesy of Apple

April 24 (UPI) -- A Massachusetts man facing a second-degree murder charge after crashing his vehicle into an Apple Store will remain free on bail while awaiting trial, a judge ruled Monday. Bradley Rein was formally arraigned Monday in a courtroom in Brockton, Mass., for the incident that left one person dead and 22 others injured last November. Advertisement

In addition to the murder charge, Rein pleaded not guilty Monday to charges of motor vehicle homicide by reckless driving, reckless driving, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, as well as 18 counts of aggravated assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

Man Arraigned On Indictments In Hingham Apple Store Crash That Killed One, Injured 22 Others pic.twitter.com/mdrSL1SXtu— DA Tim Cruz (@PlymouthCtyDAO) April 24, 2023

Prosecutors indicted Rein, who was 53 at the time of the crash, last month. He originally posted $100,000 bail in December.

A judge ordered that he continue to wear a GPS monitor and not leave the state. A pretrial conference is scheduled for June 21 in Plymouth, Mass.

Rein drove his 2019 Toyota 4Runner through the glass window of the Derby Street Apple Store in Hingham, Mass., in late November. The collision left 65-year-old Kevin Bradley of New Jersey dead, and injured 22 other people. Many of the injuries were extremely serious, with several people pinned between the SUV and a wall.

Hingham is located on the South Shore of Massachusetts in northern Plymouth County, about 23 miles from Boston.

Rein told authorities the gas pedal became stuck while driving through the parking lot and the brake pedal did not respond to his left foot.

Prosecutors say there were no mechanical issues with the vehicle and they believe Rein acted with intent.

Rein voluntarily took a breathalyzer test after the collision, and it registered a blood alcohol level of zero. He also said he had no known medical concerns.

Prosecutors say data taken from the large SUV show the accelerator was pushed down to full speed five seconds before the crash and showed "no indication of brake application during those five seconds."

The SUV was traveling at approximately 60 mph at the time of the crash.

"I'm not getting into what investigators think, but, obviously, at this point, there are allegations of intentional conduct," Plymouth County, Mass., District Attorney Tim Cruz told reporters outside Brockton Superior Court Monday.

"That's something we'll have to deal with," Cruz said.

The Apple Store re-opened in January, with concrete barriers across the front, protecting the entrance from the parking lot.