With jury selected, Donald Trump civil rape trial gets underway

Jury selection was completed Tuesday in the civil trial on rape charges involving former President Donald Trump (pictured earlier this month at a civil fraud trial deposition). File Photo by John Nacion/UPI | License Photo

April 25 (UPI) -- A jury was selected Tuesday and testimony began in the civil trial on rape charges against former President Donald Trump. Senior U.S. District Court Judge Lewis Kaplan is also weighing whether or not Trump's lawyers can tell jurors that the legal fees of plaintiff E. Jean Carroll are being paid by a major Democratic donor. Advertisement

Carroll's lawyers earlier this month disclosed that a non-profit funded by billionaire LinkedIn co-founder Reid Hoffman was covering her legal expenses.

In a deposition last fall, Carroll said she was not receiving any help covering legal fees.

Hoffman has previously said publicly he is not attempting to hide his financial contribution to Carroll's legal team.

Jury selection began Tuesday morning and was settled by early afternoon, with opening statements scheduled for 2:15 p.m. EDT. Six men and women will judge the former president.

A total of 10 potential jurors were dismissed near the start of the process after being asked if they thought they could render an impartial verdict.

Trump has denied the accusations that he raped Carroll, the former Elle columnist, in a department store changeroom in the 1990s.

The judge previously denied a request for the jury to be instructed Trump was "excused" from attending court unless called to testify.

He also previously denied a request by Trump's lawyers to delay the start of the trial by a month.

Carroll's lawyers have indicated they have no plans to call the former president to the stand. Trump is listed as a defense witness, but it's not clear if he'll be called to testify.

Carroll first filed the lawsuit in November, after New York passed the Adult Survivors Act, allowing victims to file civil suits beyond the criminal statute of limitations.