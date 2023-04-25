Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
April 25, 2023 / 4:31 PM

With jury selected, Donald Trump civil rape trial gets underway

By Simon Druker
1/3
Jury selection was completed Tuesday in the civil trial on rape charges involving former President Donald Trump (pictured earlier this month at a civil fraud trial deposition). File Photo by John Nacion/UPI
Jury selection was completed Tuesday in the civil trial on rape charges involving former President Donald Trump (pictured earlier this month at a civil fraud trial deposition). File Photo by John Nacion/UPI | License Photo

April 25 (UPI) -- A jury was selected Tuesday and testimony began in the civil trial on rape charges against former President Donald Trump.

Senior U.S. District Court Judge Lewis Kaplan is also weighing whether or not Trump's lawyers can tell jurors that the legal fees of plaintiff E. Jean Carroll are being paid by a major Democratic donor.

Advertisement

Carroll's lawyers earlier this month disclosed that a non-profit funded by billionaire LinkedIn co-founder Reid Hoffman was covering her legal expenses.

In a deposition last fall, Carroll said she was not receiving any help covering legal fees.

RELATED President Joe Biden officially announces 2024 re-election bid

Hoffman has previously said publicly he is not attempting to hide his financial contribution to Carroll's legal team.

Jury selection began Tuesday morning and was settled by early afternoon, with opening statements scheduled for 2:15 p.m. EDT. Six men and women will judge the former president.

A total of 10 potential jurors were dismissed near the start of the process after being asked if they thought they could render an impartial verdict.

RELATED Decision on charging Trump in Georgia to come this summer, D.A. says

Trump has denied the accusations that he raped Carroll, the former Elle columnist, in a department store changeroom in the 1990s.

Advertisement

The judge previously denied a request for the jury to be instructed Trump was "excused" from attending court unless called to testify.

He also previously denied a request by Trump's lawyers to delay the start of the trial by a month.

RELATED Manhattan DA, House GOP agree to allow former prosecutor to testify

Carroll's lawyers have indicated they have no plans to call the former president to the stand. Trump is listed as a defense witness, but it's not clear if he'll be called to testify.

Carroll first filed the lawsuit in November, after New York passed the Adult Survivors Act, allowing victims to file civil suits beyond the criminal statute of limitations.

Latest Headlines

Hearing on fatal Alabama birthday party shooting reveals 7 guns used
U.S. News // 1 minute ago
Hearing on fatal Alabama birthday party shooting reveals 7 guns used
April 25 (UPI) -- Testimony at a hearing in Alabama has revealed seven guns were fired at a Dadeville birthday party, where four people were killed and 32 others injured earlier this month.
Biden asks union leaders to help 'finish the job' of rebuilding America, middle class
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Biden asks union leaders to help 'finish the job' of rebuilding America, middle class
April 25 (UPI) -- Speaking over the chants of "four more years" at one point, President Joe Biden told labor leaders in Washington on Tuesday that he was proud to be considered a pro-union president.
OSHA investigates after Illinois petroleum plant explosion kills 1
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
OSHA investigates after Illinois petroleum plant explosion kills 1
April 25 (UPI) -- An explosion at a petroleum plant in Lemont, Ilinois, has killed one person and injured another, according to local authorities.
3M announces 6,000 jobs cuts
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
3M announces 6,000 jobs cuts
April 25 (UPI) -- Manufacturing giant 3M announced Tuesday that it would cut 6,000 jobs, as it seeks to offset declining sales.
GOP presidential candidate Nikki Haley says she wants moderation on abortion
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
GOP presidential candidate Nikki Haley says she wants moderation on abortion
April 25 (UPI) -- Nikki Haley signaled Tuesday that she will take a different approach in her presidential campaign than much of the Republican party on the topic of abortion.
Late-season snowstorm to bury Colorado Rockies, coat Denver
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Late-season snowstorm to bury Colorado Rockies, coat Denver
A strengthening late-season snowstorm is expected to move east through the Colorado Rockies and areas south of Denver through early Wednesday.
Police investigate after Oakland shooting hospitalizes 1-year-old
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Police investigate after Oakland shooting hospitalizes 1-year-old
April 25 (UPI) -- A one-year-old child was wounded shooting in Oakland, California, local police said.
Surge in new home sales attributed to availability, not consumer confidence
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Surge in new home sales attributed to availability, not consumer confidence
April 25 (UPI) -- Federal data released Tuesday shows a surprise uptick in sales of new homes, though analysis suggests it may be a lack of existing homes on the market more than a reflection of renewed confidence in the U.S. economy.
The Conference Board: U.S. consumer confidence down in April
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
The Conference Board: U.S. consumer confidence down in April
April 25 (UPI) -- U.S. consumer expectations are suggesting a recession is on the horizon, survey results published Tuesday by The Conference Board show.
GM to stop Chevy Bolt production after this year, focus on EV trucks instead
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
GM to stop Chevy Bolt production after this year, focus on EV trucks instead
April 25 (UPI) -- General Motors announced Tuesday that it would stop making its popular Chevy Bolt electric vehicles by the end of the year.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

LA man charged with practicing medicine on thousands of patients without a license
LA man charged with practicing medicine on thousands of patients without a license
President Joe Biden officially announces 2024 re-election bid
President Joe Biden officially announces 2024 re-election bid
Washington, Seoul to announce 'major' development on nuclear deterrence
Washington, Seoul to announce 'major' development on nuclear deterrence
Prosecution critical of Scientology as actor's retrial on rape allegations begins
Prosecution critical of Scientology as actor's retrial on rape allegations begins
Accused White supremacist charged with firebombing Ohio church over drag event
Accused White supremacist charged with firebombing Ohio church over drag event
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement