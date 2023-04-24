Trending
April 24, 2023 / 9:08 PM

Decision on charging Trump in Georgia to come this summer, D.A. says

By Joe Fisher
The decision on whether to charge former President Donald Trump in attempts to subvert the results of the 2020 election will come this summer, according to a letter from Fulton County, Ga., District Attorney Fani T. Willis. File Photo by Andrew Kelly/UPI
April 24 (UPI) -- The decision on whether to charge former President Donald Trump in attempts to subvert the results of the 2020 election will come this summer, according to a letter from Fulton County, Ga., District Attorney Fani T. Willis.

In a letter to Fulton County Sheriff Patrick Labat, Willis said the need for security around the district attorney's office will increase this summer when that decision is announced. Willis expressed concern that the announcement may bring some to act violently.

"I am providing this letter to bring to your attention the need for heightened security and preparedness in coming months due to this pending announcement," the letter reads. "Open-source intelligence has indicated the announcement of decisions in this case may provoke a significant public reaction. We have seen in recent years that some may go outside of public expressions of opinion that are protected by the First Amendment to engage in acts of violence that will endanger the safety of our community."

Willis said the announcement will come when the Fulton County Superior Court is in its fourth term, which begins on July 11 and ends on Sept. 1. She asked that the department coordinates with her investigation team, as well as state and federal agencies to prepare.

The district attorney's office opened an investigation into Trump in 2021 after audio of a phone call he made to Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger was made public by The Washington Post. In the call, Trump asked Raffensperger to "find" about 11,000 votes in order to change the results of the presidential election in his favor.

A Fulton County Grand Jury probed Trump's efforts to change the election results, subpoenaing several of his allies to testify. Some allegedly also applied pressure on the secretary of state. Seventy-five witnesses, including former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., and Trump's former attorney Rudy Giuliani testified before the jury.

Trump has dismissed any wrongdoing, claiming that he made a "perfect phone call."

While Trump awaits a potential indictment in Georgia, a civil trial relating to the rape allegations made against him by author E. Jean Carroll begins in New York on Tuesday.

Read More

Trump's legal woes: 6 ongoing cases against the former president

