American Airlines flight 1958 returned to the ground in Columbus, Ohio, on Sunday, about 30 minutes after departing due to a mechanical issue. File photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

April 23 (UPI) -- American Airlines flight 1958 returned to the ground in Columbus, Ohio, on Sunday, about 30 minutes after departing, due to a mechanical issue. John Glenn International Airport initially tweeted that an engine fire was the cause of the emergency landing. It later said the aircraft experienced mechanical issues and not an engine fire. Advertisement

"Correction to our earlier tweet: the aircraft experienced mechanical issues, not an engine fire," the airport tweeted. "Thank you to our emergency crews for their quick response."

The Boeing 737 was destined for Phoenix, Ariz., on Sunday morning, before turning back toward Columbus at about 8 a.m.

CBS News reports that passengers saw sparks come from the right engine and later observed blood on the wing, suggesting the plane struck a bird.

The plane returned to the ground safely.

"The flight landed normally and taxied safely to the gate under its own power. The aircraft was taken out of service for maintenance and our team is working to get customers back on their way to Phoenix," the airline said in a statement, according to CNN.

According to FlightAware, flight 1958 departed for Phoenix again at about 3:30 p.m. on Sunday. It was 7 hours and 41 minutes late.