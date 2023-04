American Airlines employee was killed Thursday on the tarmac of Austin-Gergstrom International Airport. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

April 21 (UPI) -- Authorities in Texas said an American Airlines employee was killed on the tarmac of Austin-Gergstrom International Airport. Destiny Silva of the Austin Police Department told reporters in a press conference that the incident occurred at about 2 p.m. Thursday outside of the terminal where aircraft park near their gates.

She said the ground services vehicle the employee was operating had struck a jet bridge, and the man, who was not identified, suffered "obvious signs of trauma to his body."

He was pronounced dead at the scene, she said.

"This is a really tragic incident that happened here today," she said.

The airport in a statement said its operations did not experience any "significant impacts" due to the incident and that staff were working with emergency service personnel.

Silva said the Austin Police Department Vehicular Homicide Unit was investigating the incident as an accidental death at this time.

American Airlines confirmed in a statement that the man was an employee.

"We are devastated by the accident involving a team member at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport," it said. "Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and our local team members."

The incident comes about four months after a ground crew employee was killed at Alabama's Montgomery Regional Airport.