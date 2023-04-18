United Airlines planning its first-ever direct flights to New Zealand

1/2

United Airlines on Tuesday said that it would be the first passenger line offering a direct flight to New Zealand from the U.S. mainland, starting in December. Photo courtesy of United Airlines

April 18 (UPI) -- United Airlines said Tuesday that, starting in December, it will be the first U.S.-based carrier to offer direct flights from California to New Zealand. United announced what it said was the largest expansion to the South Pacific from the U.S. mainland. Starting Dec. 1, the carrier will be the only one offering a direct flight to New Zealand. Advertisement

"Our strong partnerships with Air New Zealand and Virgin Australia provide unparalleled connectivity, and with our historic expansion across five destinations in New Zealand and Australia, United is the clear choice for customers' travel to the region," said Patrick Quayle, United's senior vice president of global network planning and alliances.

With an estimated 66 flights to the region per week, including Australia, United said it will operate nearly 40% more flights to the South Pacific during the 2023-24 winter season in the Northern Hemisphere than last year.

Apart from flights to Melbourne, United will carry passengers south using the Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner. For Melbourne, the carrier by October will have 100 more daily seats available for each departure on the Boeing 777-300ER.

"Compared to winter 2019, United will offer 65% more seats to Melbourne," the company said.

Airlines are struggling to recover from the travel restrictions imposed during the COVID-19 pandemic. Data from the U.S. Transportation Security Administration show 2.4 million people traveled through airport security on Monday, a 6.7% increase from year-ago levels, but 5.6% below the same date in 2019.

Nevertheless, United turned in revenue of $12.4 billion during the fourth quarter, a 14% increase over the same period in 2019. Headwinds were avoided in March, meanwhile, when the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers reached agreements in principle with United Airlines covering 30,000 workers.

The union said the deals, which cover wages and working conditions, include fleet service workers, passenger service workers, storekeepers, central load planners, maintenance instructors, fleet technical instructors and security officers.

United issues its first quarter earnings report on Wednesday. Flight plans to the South Pacific, meanwhile, depend on regulatory approval.