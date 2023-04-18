Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
April 18, 2023 / 1:03 PM

United Airlines planning its first-ever direct flights to New Zealand

By Daniel J. Graeber
1/2
United Airlines on Tuesday said that it would be the first passenger line offering a direct flight to New Zealand from the U.S. mainland, starting in December. Photo courtesy of United Airlines
United Airlines on Tuesday said that it would be the first passenger line offering a direct flight to New Zealand from the U.S. mainland, starting in December. Photo courtesy of United Airlines

April 18 (UPI) -- United Airlines said Tuesday that, starting in December, it will be the first U.S.-based carrier to offer direct flights from California to New Zealand.

United announced what it said was the largest expansion to the South Pacific from the U.S. mainland. Starting Dec. 1, the carrier will be the only one offering a direct flight to New Zealand.

Advertisement

"Our strong partnerships with Air New Zealand and Virgin Australia provide unparalleled connectivity, and with our historic expansion across five destinations in New Zealand and Australia, United is the clear choice for customers' travel to the region," said Patrick Quayle, United's senior vice president of global network planning and alliances.

With an estimated 66 flights to the region per week, including Australia, United said it will operate nearly 40% more flights to the South Pacific during the 2023-24 winter season in the Northern Hemisphere than last year.

RELATED Southwest Airlines operational after ground stop delayed departures

Apart from flights to Melbourne, United will carry passengers south using the Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner. For Melbourne, the carrier by October will have 100 more daily seats available for each departure on the Boeing 777-300ER.

"Compared to winter 2019, United will offer 65% more seats to Melbourne," the company said.

Advertisement

Airlines are struggling to recover from the travel restrictions imposed during the COVID-19 pandemic. Data from the U.S. Transportation Security Administration show 2.4 million people traveled through airport security on Monday, a 6.7% increase from year-ago levels, but 5.6% below the same date in 2019.

RELATED Delta Air Lines posts net loss of $363 million for first quarter 2023

Nevertheless, United turned in revenue of $12.4 billion during the fourth quarter, a 14% increase over the same period in 2019. Headwinds were avoided in March, meanwhile, when the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers reached agreements in principle with United Airlines covering 30,000 workers.

The union said the deals, which cover wages and working conditions, include fleet service workers, passenger service workers, storekeepers, central load planners, maintenance instructors, fleet technical instructors and security officers.

United issues its first quarter earnings report on Wednesday. Flight plans to the South Pacific, meanwhile, depend on regulatory approval.

RELATED Boeing Dreamliner order is fifth-largest in company history

Latest Headlines

Southwest Airlines operational after ground stop delayed departures
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Southwest Airlines operational after ground stop delayed departures
April 18 (UPI) -- The Federal Aviation Administration issued a temporary ground stop for Southwest Airlines Tuesday morning after one of the country's busiest carriers dealt with an unspecified technical issue.
U.S. housing starts dropped 0.8% in March, dragged down by multi-family units
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
U.S. housing starts dropped 0.8% in March, dragged down by multi-family units
April 18 (UPI) -- U.S. home construction declined in March as a decline in new multi-family units dragged down rising singe-family home figures.
880 inches of snow helps pull Utah out of short-term drought
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
880 inches of snow helps pull Utah out of short-term drought
One of 2023's most significant weather developments has been the rapid improvement of drought conditions in the West, with more than half of California's population finally getting out of brutal long-term drought.
BofA impresses, Goldman disappoints in first-quarter earnings
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
BofA impresses, Goldman disappoints in first-quarter earnings
April 18 (UPI) -- First-quarter earnings from big lending institutions painted something of a mixed picture, with Bank of America posting healthy returns as Goldman Sachs on Tuesday saw headwinds from its loan portfolio.
Biden to sign executive orders aimed at improving family care
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Biden to sign executive orders aimed at improving family care
April 18 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden plans to issue a series of sweeping executive actions Tuesday aimed at improving care for young children, the elderly and people with disabilities.
Trump's legal woes: 6 ongoing cases against the former president
U.S. News // 2 weeks ago
Trump's legal woes: 6 ongoing cases against the former president
April 4 (UPI) -- In addition to becoming the first former president to be criminally indicted Donald Trump faces criminal probes and civil lawsuits in various jurisdictions.
Norfolk Southern CEO to testify before Ohio Senate panel on toxic train derailment
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Norfolk Southern CEO to testify before Ohio Senate panel on toxic train derailment
April 18 (UPI) -- Norfolk Southern CEO Alan Shaw will testify Tuesday before an Ohio Senate committee to answer questions about cleanup efforts and safety improvements following a toxic train derailment in early February.
17 arrested in Northern California for shootings that have 'plagued' Sikh community
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
17 arrested in Northern California for shootings that have 'plagued' Sikh community
April 18 (UPI) -- Authorities in Northern California have arrested 17 men and confiscated dozens of weapons in a crackdown on gang violence that has for years disrupted the local Sikh community.
Tax Day 2023: Americans see smaller refunds as pandemic programs end
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Tax Day 2023: Americans see smaller refunds as pandemic programs end
April 18 (UPI) -- Just about as many Americans as last year filed their income tax returns early as the deadline arrives Tuesday, but Internal Revenue Service data show many can expect to see lower refunds.
West Virginia's last abortion clinic ends challenge to state's near-total abortion ban
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
West Virginia's last abortion clinic ends challenge to state's near-total abortion ban
April 18 (UPI) -- West Virginia's last abortion clinic said it's dismissing its lawsuit against the state's near-total abortion ban, as it no longer has a physician to perform the procedure.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

FBI, DOJ arrest more than 40 in scheme to suppress China dissidents in United States
FBI, DOJ arrest more than 40 in scheme to suppress China dissidents in United States
Ford to import new Lincoln Nautilus from China
Ford to import new Lincoln Nautilus from China
Grand jury decides police officers won't face charges in Jayland Walker death
Grand jury decides police officers won't face charges in Jayland Walker death
Russian President Vladimir Putin makes surprise visit to occupied Ukraine
Russian President Vladimir Putin makes surprise visit to occupied Ukraine
Kansas City man charged in shooting of 16-year-old who went to wrong address
Kansas City man charged in shooting of 16-year-old who went to wrong address
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement