1/3

For the first time in 17 years, California will deliver 100% of requested water supplies due to a very wet winter replenishing state reservoirs. Pictured is Lake Oroville at a low level in 2021. File photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo

April 21 (UPI) -- California's Department of Water Resources expects to deliver 100% of the state's requested water supplies this year with reservoirs close to full capacity and snowmelt runoff beginning. After years of drought, it's the first 100% allocation in 17 years. Advertisement

"Water supply conditions and careful management of reservoir operations during this extreme winter allows DWR to maximize water deliveries while enhancing protections for the environment," said DWR Director Karla Nemeth in a statement. "DWR is moving and storing as much water as possible to the benefit of communities, agriculture, and the environment."

After years of drought, California was hit by several atmospheric rivers that dumped heavy rain and snow. The wet winter and strong runoff conditions have allowed the State Water Project to make additional water "available to any contractor that has the ability to store water in its own system."

The Department of Water Resources in California said it is maximizing the capture and storage of the abundant snowpack across the state.

While the 100% allocation this year is good news for the state, a DWR statement said several water supply challenges remain in the northern part of the state and in over-drafted groundwater supplies.

Advertisement

The wet winter greatly improved drought conditions, but it will take years for groundwater basins to recover.

According to the DWR, San Luis Reservoir in Merced County is full. The Oroville reservoir and other reservoirs in southern California are expected to be full by the end of May.

In March as the wet winter storms continued, the DWR released water from the Lake Oroville reservoir in an attempt to deal with flooding.

Despite the full reservoirs, southern California still depends on water from the Colorado River system, which is in a 23-year drought. So the DWR urged California residents to continue to use water wisely "to help the state adapt to a hotter, drier future."