Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Jan. 12, 2023 / 1:42 PM

Drenching storms have nearly eliminated most of California's extreme drought

By Doug Cunningham
California's intense heavy rainstorms have significantly improved drought conditions, nearly eliminating extreme drought, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor. However, the storms have brought punishing destruction, too, as seen at Seacliff State Beach park in Monterey Bay earlier this week. Photo courtesy of CA State Parks/Twitter
California's intense heavy rainstorms have significantly improved drought conditions, nearly eliminating extreme drought, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor. However, the storms have brought punishing destruction, too, as seen at Seacliff State Beach park in Monterey Bay earlier this week. Photo courtesy of CA State Parks/Twitter

Jan. 12 (UPI) -- California's extreme drought has nearly been eliminated after the recent waves of record-setting rainfall sweeping the state.

According to the U.S. Drought Monitor, extreme drought is down from 27.1% of the state last week to 0.32% Thursday. Severe drought is also down -- from 71% of California to 46%.

Advertisement

California reservoirs are also at higher levels after these rains.

According to ABC News, soil moisture is vastly improved in California as well, measuring 100% this week compared to 2% on Nov. 1. While that's welcome news, the extreme moisture happened west of the Sierra Mountains, which means the rain has not helped Lake Mead and Lake Powell - the two big reservoirs in the Colorado River basin that are at critically low levels from massive drought. Lake Mead is at just 28% capacity.

RELATED Already deluged, California braces for another week of deadly storms

While the heavy storms have improved drought conditions, it's not enough to eliminate drought entirely.

"When it comes this quickly, we can't capture it. So a lot of it doesn't percolate into the water table," said Desert Research Institute associate research scientist in climatology David Simeral. "And it also depends on where the precipitation is falling. Whether they're in areas where there are reservoirs to store that water. But the long-term situation, in spite of all of the flooding that you're seeing, there are still long-term problems in terms of reservoir storage that have not been resolved yet. And the groundwater situation ... is a much longer timescale in terms of looking at recovery of the groundwater."

Advertisement

According to the National Weather Service's Climate Prediction Center, in recent weeks there's more improvement than deterioration in U.S. drought conditions.

RELATED California storms kill at least 17 as more rain expected

But a megadrought has persisted in the southwestern U.S. for more than two decades, the driest event in the region in at least 1,200 years, according to research led by the University of California-Los Angeles.

RELATED Biden declares emergency in California amid storms

Latest Headlines

President Biden recalls 'integrity' of late Defense Secretary Ash Carter
U.S. News // 17 minutes ago
President Biden recalls 'integrity' of late Defense Secretary Ash Carter
Jan. 12 (UPI) -- Integrity, genius and inspiring were just a few words President Joe Biden used to describe late Defense Secretary Ash Carter during a memorial service Thursday morning.
University of Idaho murder suspect waives right to speedy trial
U.S. News // 45 minutes ago
University of Idaho murder suspect waives right to speedy trial
Jan. 12 (UPI) -- Murder suspect Bryan Kohberger, accused of committing the deadly stabbings of four University of Idaho students, appeared in court for the second time Thursday.
AG Garland appoints special counsel to handle Biden classified documents probe
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
AG Garland appoints special counsel to handle Biden classified documents probe
Jan. 12 (UPI) -- Attorney General Merrick Garland Thursday announced the appointment of Robert Hur as Special Counsel to investigate the discovery of classified documents found in a private office and a garage of President Joe Biden.
Second gentleman Doug Emhoff to mark Holocaust Remembrance Day in Poland
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Second gentleman Doug Emhoff to mark Holocaust Remembrance Day in Poland
Jan. 12 (UPI) -- Second gentleman Douglas Emhoff will travel to Poland to mark Holocaust Remembrance Day, the White House said in a statement Thursday.
December CPI: Biden touts 'good news' as prices dropped 0.1%
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
December CPI: Biden touts 'good news' as prices dropped 0.1%
Jan. 12 (UPI) -- The energy index of the Consumer Price Index helped drag inflation lower.
NLRB affirms Amazon Labor Union win, union calls on Amazon to begin bargaining
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
NLRB affirms Amazon Labor Union win, union calls on Amazon to begin bargaining
Jan. 12 (UPI) -- The National Labor Relations Board has certified the Amazon Labor Union's victory at an Amazon warehouse in New York City's Staten Island, rejecting complaints filed by Amazon. Amazon said it will appeal the ruling.
Walmart partners with Salesforce to offer GoLocal shipping to other retailers
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Walmart partners with Salesforce to offer GoLocal shipping to other retailers
Jan. 12 (UPI) -- Walmart announced Thursday that it is partnering with Salesforce to provide retailers with access to technologies and solutions to improve local pickup and delivery for shoppers everywhere.
As domestic U.S. flights normalize, FAA says ground stop was caused by corrupt file
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
As domestic U.S. flights normalize, FAA says ground stop was caused by corrupt file
Jan. 12 (UPI) -- The nationwide air travel meltdown Wednesday was caused by a single corrupted data file and there is no evidence of a cyberattack, according to the FAA.
NYC nurses strike ends after two tentative agreements reached
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
NYC nurses strike ends after two tentative agreements reached
Jan. 12 (UPI) -- The New York State Nurses Association announced Thursday that strikes were ending at two New York City hospitals after tentative agreements were reached addressing salary and staffing.
House Republicans pass first abortion bill of new Congress
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
House Republicans pass first abortion bill of new Congress
Jan. 12 (UPI) -- The Republican-led House of Representatives has passed its first major abortion bill of the 118th Congress, requiring infants born alive during or following an attempted abortion to receive medical attention.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Orca washes ashore on Florida beach in 'extremely rare' stranding
Orca washes ashore on Florida beach in 'extremely rare' stranding
Record 13 Congress members identify as gay, lesbian or bisexual
Record 13 Congress members identify as gay, lesbian or bisexual
House Republicans pass first abortion bill of new Congress
House Republicans pass first abortion bill of new Congress
UK investigates after uranium found hidden in package seized at London airport
UK investigates after uranium found hidden in package seized at London airport
FTX has now recovered $5B in cash as bankruptcy proceedings continue
FTX has now recovered $5B in cash as bankruptcy proceedings continue
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement