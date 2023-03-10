Trending
March 10, 2023 / 4:45 PM

California prepares for possible flooding after deluge of heavy rain, snow

By Patrick Hilsman
President Joe Biden declared a state of emergency for California as a storm system delivered heavy rains across the state Friday. The California National Guard is preparing high-water vehicles to respond to potential flooding. Photo by California National Guard/Twitter
March 10 (UPI) -- As California braced for possible flooding in the wake of what's being called an "atmospheric river" of heavy rain and snow, President Joe Biden declared a state of emergency Friday.

Some evacuations have been ordered, and one possible weather-related death has been reported, too.

The system weakened Friday morning but was expected to pick up again by the evening.

"Heavy rain along with embedded thunderstorms will increase over all of western Santa Barbara County through the afternoon," the National Weather Service for Los Angeles tweeted Friday. "The risk of flash flooding is likely to increase urban and streams mainly west of Goleta."

RELATED It's over: NOAA declares official end to La Niña

Parts of California were prepping for significant flooding on Friday as the California National Guard prepared specialized vehicles that could be needed in potential high waters that could affect regions of the state.

"California National Guard's 2632nd Trans. Co. staged high-water vehicles at the Okinawa Armory yesterday. The unit is staging vehicles for emergency response in case of flooding throughout the state," the California National Guard tweeted Friday.

Out of 58 counties in California, 34 had declared states of emergency in place by Friday.

An evacuation order has been put in place for parts of San Luis Obispo County.

"Forecasted rain amounts are anticipated to fill the Arroyo Grande Creek Channel and potentially overtop the south levee. Oceano residents south of the Arroyo Grande Creek Levee should seek higher ground before 8:00 p.m. tonight," the Office of Emergency Services of San Luis Obispo said in an update.

In his emergency declaration, Biden said "FEMA is authorized to identify, mobilize, and provide at its discretion, equipment and resources necessary to alleviate the impacts of the emergency."

RELATED Massive storm to deliver heavy snow, storms to central U.S.

Authorities are reporting that one person died and another was injured when part of a warehouse in Oakland collapsed, and that the death was likely weather-related but would be investigated.

Additionally, a storm system moving through the Central United States, has caused snowfall and knocked out power to over 100,000 customers in Wisconsin.

Incoming California storms to bring more drought relief

