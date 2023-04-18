Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
April 18, 2023 / 2:38 PM

Iowa teens plead guilty in killing of high school Spanish teacher over bad grade

By Patrick Hilsman

April 18 (UPI) -- Two Iowa teens on Tuesday pleaded guilty to first-degree murder in the 2021 killing of their high school Spanish teacher.

The body of 66-year-old Nohema Graber was discovered hidden under a tarp and wheelbarrow in Fairfield Park on Nov. 3, 2021.

Advertisement

Willard Miller and Jeremy Goodale, who were 16 at the time of the slaying, separately withdrew not-guilty pleas on Tuesday.

Prosecutors say Miller was upset about a poor grade in Graber's high school Spanish class and that he recruited Goodale to help kill her with a baseball bat.

In his testimony, Goodale admitted that Miller purchased the bat used in the crime and recruited him to help in the killing and cover-up.

According to his testimony, Goodale stood guard while Miller beat Graber with a baseball bat. Goodale eventually noticed that Graber was still alive and proceeded to beat her with the bat himself until she died, authorities said.

Iowa Assistant Attorney General Scott Brown said Goodale had cooperated with prosecutors and that he would ask for a minimum sentence of 25 years to life as opposed to the 30 years to life that he will recommend for Miller.

Advertisement

The fact that both defendants were 16 at the time of the crime has spared them from the mandatory life sentence they could have faced had they been older.

Had Miller not entered a guilty plea, his trial would have started on Friday.

No date has been set for sentencing for either Goodale or Miller.

Read More

Michigan appeals court rules Ethan Crumbley's parents must stand trial in school shooting case More victims to address Parkland shooter Nikolas Cruz on Wednesday before sentencing Police say body found after 3-day search belongs to kidnapped Memphis teacher

Latest Headlines

Sen. Bob Menendez introduces immigration plan calling for executive action
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Sen. Bob Menendez introduces immigration plan calling for executive action
April 18 (UPI) -- Sen. Bob Menendez announced a plan for managing immigration to the United States that would rely completely on executive actions by President Joe Biden.
Southwest Airlines operational after ground stop delayed departures
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Southwest Airlines operational after ground stop delayed departures
April 18 (UPI) -- The Federal Aviation Administration issued a temporary ground stop for Southwest Airlines Tuesday morning after one of the country's busiest carriers dealt with an unspecified technical issue.
United Airlines planning its first-ever direct flights to New Zealand
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
United Airlines planning its first-ever direct flights to New Zealand
April 18 (UPI) -- United Airlines said Tuesday that, starting in December, it will be the first U.S.-based carrier to offer direct flights from California to New Zealand.
U.S. housing starts dropped 0.8% in March, dragged down by multi-family units
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
U.S. housing starts dropped 0.8% in March, dragged down by multi-family units
April 18 (UPI) -- U.S. home construction declined in March as a decline in new multi-family units dragged down rising singe-family home figures.
880 inches of snow helps pull Utah out of short-term drought
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
880 inches of snow helps pull Utah out of short-term drought
One of 2023's most significant weather developments has been the rapid improvement of drought conditions in the West, with more than half of California's population finally getting out of brutal long-term drought.
BofA impresses, Goldman disappoints in first-quarter earnings
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
BofA impresses, Goldman disappoints in first-quarter earnings
April 18 (UPI) -- First-quarter earnings from big lending institutions painted something of a mixed picture, with Bank of America posting healthy returns as Goldman Sachs on Tuesday saw headwinds from its loan portfolio.
Biden to sign executive orders aimed at improving family care
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Biden to sign executive orders aimed at improving family care
April 18 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden plans to issue a series of sweeping executive actions Tuesday aimed at improving care for young children, the elderly and people with disabilities.
Trump's legal woes: 6 ongoing cases against the former president
U.S. News // 2 weeks ago
Trump's legal woes: 6 ongoing cases against the former president
April 4 (UPI) -- In addition to becoming the first former president to be criminally indicted Donald Trump faces criminal probes and civil lawsuits in various jurisdictions.
Norfolk Southern CEO to testify before Ohio Senate panel on toxic train derailment
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Norfolk Southern CEO to testify before Ohio Senate panel on toxic train derailment
April 18 (UPI) -- Norfolk Southern CEO Alan Shaw will testify Tuesday before an Ohio Senate committee to answer questions about cleanup efforts and safety improvements following a toxic train derailment in early February.
17 arrested in Northern California for shootings that have 'plagued' Sikh community
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
17 arrested in Northern California for shootings that have 'plagued' Sikh community
April 18 (UPI) -- Authorities in Northern California have arrested 17 men and confiscated dozens of weapons in a crackdown on gang violence that has for years disrupted the local Sikh community.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

FBI, DOJ arrest more than 40 in scheme to suppress China dissidents in United States
FBI, DOJ arrest more than 40 in scheme to suppress China dissidents in United States
Ford to import new Lincoln Nautilus from China
Ford to import new Lincoln Nautilus from China
Grand jury decides police officers won't face charges in Jayland Walker death
Grand jury decides police officers won't face charges in Jayland Walker death
Russian President Vladimir Putin makes surprise visit to occupied Ukraine
Russian President Vladimir Putin makes surprise visit to occupied Ukraine
17 arrested in Northern California for shootings that have 'plagued' Sikh community
17 arrested in Northern California for shootings that have 'plagued' Sikh community
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement