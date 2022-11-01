Families of victims address Parkland shooter Nikolas Cruz at sentencing hearing

Nikolas Jacob Cruz, 19, is expected to be sentenced to life in prison on Tuesday for the killing of 17 people at a Floriday high school in 2018. File Photo via Broward County Sheriff/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 1 (UPI) -- Family members of the victims of Florida school shooter Nikolas Cruz addressed him in court Tuesday as he faces sentencing for the 2018 mass shooting. Debbie Hixon, who is the widow of Parkland football and wrestling coach Chris Hixon, who was killed in the shooting, was the first family member to make a statement to Cruz. Advertisement

"After today, I don't care what happens to you," Hixon said. She told Cruz he will "cease to exist" and will be nothing more than "a number" in prison.

Jurors recommended life in prison without parole for Cruz last month, after he pleaded guilty to carrying out the Valentine's Day 2018 murders at Marjory Stone Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla.

RELATED Jury recommends life in prison for Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz

Jurors found Cruz was guilty of aggravating factors that warranted a possible death sentence but said that they did not outweigh the mitigating factors. A unanimous decision would have been required to issue a death sentence under Florida law.

Manuel Oliver, whose 17-year-old son, Joaquin, was among the victims, told ABC News Live he had hoped for the death penalty.

"Even the death penalty was not enough for me," he said. "The way that Joaquin died ... the amount of suffering and pain, the shooter will have never received that punishment."

Advertisement

Fred Guttenberg, whose 14-year-old daughter, Jaime, was killed in the massacre, said he was "stunned" by the verdict.

"I could not be more disappointed," he told reporters on Oct. 13. "I don't know how this jury came to the conclusions that they did."

Prosecutors for weeks told the jurors how Cruz came to the school armed with a rifle and killed 17 people. They called Cruz "cold, calculative, manipulative and deadly."