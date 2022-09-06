Police: Body found near where Eliza Fletcher was abducted

Police said Monday that they have found a body near the location where Eliza Fletcher was abducted from on Friday. Photo courtesy of Tennessee Bureau of Investigation/ Twitter

Sept. 6 (UPI) -- Authorities in Memphis said officers have located a body near where Eliza Fletcher was abducted late last week. The Memphis Police Department said officers found the body at 5:07 p.m. Monday in the 1600 block of Victor Street. Advertisement

"The identity of this person and the cause of death is unconfirmed at this time. The investigation is ongoing," the Memphis Police Department said in a brief statement.

Investigators have been searching for the 34-year-old teacher since Friday when she was forced into a mid-sized SUV at about 4:30 a.m. while she was out for an early morning jog.

She was taken near the University of Memphis campus, located a short drive away from Victor Street.

Fletcher's husband, Richard Fletcher, notified police at 7 a.m. when his wife didn't return.

The discovery of the body comes after police arrested Cleotha Abston, 38, on Saturday.

Authorities said they detained Abston after he was found in the SUV tied to Fletcher's kidnapping.

He has been charged with aggravated kidnapping and tampering with evidence. Specifics underpinning the charges were not released.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said it is aiding in the investigation.

