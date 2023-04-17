Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
April 17, 2023 / 6:57 PM

Grand jury decides police officers won't face charges in Jayland Walker death

By Joe Fisher
1/4
Jayland Walker, 25, was killed on June 27 after allegedly evading police attempting to pull him over for an unspecified traffic stop. File Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI
Jayland Walker, 25, was killed on June 27 after allegedly evading police attempting to pull him over for an unspecified traffic stop. File Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo

April 17 (UPI) -- A special grand jury in Ohio on Monday decided eight Akron police officers won't face criminal charges in the death of 25-year-old Jayland Walker, who was shot 46 times.

The grand jury began its hearing on April 10, convening for six days to determine whether the eight officers would be indicted. The jury, composed of nine members including two Black jurors, determined the actions of the officers were justified, according to the Akron Beacon Journal. Seven votes were required to indict.

Advertisement

Walker was killed on June 27 after allegedly evading police attempting to pull him over for an unspecified traffic stop. Officers accused him of firing a gun while driving away. He later left the gun in his vehicle while he attempted to escape on foot, police said. He was unarmed when he was killed and he had no criminal history.

"The question for the grand jury was not whether this was a horrible tragedy, as it clearly was," David Yost, Ohio attorney general, said in a statement. "The question the grand jury was charged with evaluating was whether the officers were justified in their actions. The grand jury -- nine citizens who live in Summit County -- determined that the officers were justified."

Advertisement

According to Yost, the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation conducted more than 100 interviews with more than 50 officers, including the eight involved. The Akron Police Department has not named the officers involved.

Senior Assistant Attorney General Anthony Pierson reportedly recounted for the jury Walker's actions during the chase and shooting based on evidence that was collected during the investigation. He told the jury officers fired after Walker turned around and raised his arm, making officers believe he was a threat. They fired 94 shots at him in less than 7 seconds.

Rep. Emilia Sykes, an Akron native, said she will request that the Justice Department investigate the Akron Police Department.

RELATED Family opts for open casket for funeral of Jayland Walker, shot 60 times by police

"We've seen it too many times. A routine traffic stop ends in death, and a family and community mourn the loss of a son. A brother. A friend. A neighbor," Sykes said in a statement. "As this country and community reckons with another tragic death, we find ourselves yearning for a justice system that protects us all."

RELATED Akron Police release new details on shooting of Jayland Walker

Read More

Ohio coroner says Jayland Walker was hit with 46 bullets fired from Akron police

Latest Headlines

NOAA considers new marine sanctuary in Pacific Remote Islands
U.S. News // 1 minute ago
NOAA considers new marine sanctuary in Pacific Remote Islands
April 17 (UPI) -- The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration is considering designating a new national marine sanctuary in the waters around the Pacific Remote Islands.
HUD awards second round of grants, vouchers to address homelessness
U.S. News // 57 minutes ago
HUD awards second round of grants, vouchers to address homelessness
April 17 (UPI) -- Dozens of communities across the country will receive more than $171 million in grants to help solve homelessness, as the government released its second round of funding since February to total $486 million.
Defense Department has 45 days to finish probe into leaked classified documents
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Defense Department has 45 days to finish probe into leaked classified documents
April 17 (UPI) -- U.S. intelligence analysts continue to "actively address" the recent leak of classified documents online and will conduct a comprehensive review within 45 days, a Department of Defense spokesperson said Monday.
FBI, DOJ arrest more than 40 in scheme to suppress China dissidents in United States
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
FBI, DOJ arrest more than 40 in scheme to suppress China dissidents in United States
April 17 (UPI) -- A secret illegal police station, fake social media accounts and a conspiracy with a U.S. telecommunications company are at the center of a Chinese scheme the FBI and Department of Justice cracked down on Monday.
Minnesota appeals court rejects Derek Chauvin's request for new trial
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Minnesota appeals court rejects Derek Chauvin's request for new trial
April 17 (UPI) -- The Minnesota Court of Appeals ruled Monday to uphold the murder conviction of Derek Chauvin in the 2020 killing of George Floyd.
White House would veto national transgender sports ban
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
White House would veto national transgender sports ban
April 17 (UPI) -- Any federal legislation prohibiting transgender women and girls from competing on female sports teams will be vetoed if it makes it to President Joe Biden's desk, the White House confirmed Monday.
In Trump hush-money case, Rep. Jim Jordan challenges Manhattan DA's lawsuit
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
In Trump hush-money case, Rep. Jim Jordan challenges Manhattan DA's lawsuit
April 17 (UPI) -- Attorneys for House Judiciary Committee Chairman Rep. Jim Jordan have struck back at Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, filing an opposition to his lawsuit on Monday.
Judge rejects Donald Trump effort to delay trial on E. Jean Carroll rape allegations
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Judge rejects Donald Trump effort to delay trial on E. Jean Carroll rape allegations
April 17 (UPI) -- A federal judge in New York said Monday that E. Jean Carroll's defamation and battery civil trial against former President Donald Trump can move toward its April 25 start after denying him a one-month "cooling off" perio
Kansas City police promise 'full' investigation into teen shot at wrong door
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Kansas City police promise 'full' investigation into teen shot at wrong door
April 17 (UPI) -- The police chief and mayor promised a full investigation into a youth who was shot after ringing the doorbell of the wrong house last week, sparking outrage and protest in front of the shooter's home over the weekend.
Kevin McCarthy says Republicans will vote on raising debt ceiling
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Kevin McCarthy says Republicans will vote on raising debt ceiling
April 17 (UPI) -- House Speaker Kevin McCarthy said Monday in a speech at the New York Stock Exchange that Republicans will move forward with a vote to raise the debt ceiling, allowing the U.S. to avoid defaulting through next year,
Advertisement

Trending Stories

2 dead, 4 wounded in Louisville shooting
2 dead, 4 wounded in Louisville shooting
Police in eastern Oregon hunt man accused of killing officer
Police in eastern Oregon hunt man accused of killing officer
U.S., South Korea, Japan hold missile defense drills in response to N. Korea
U.S., South Korea, Japan hold missile defense drills in response to N. Korea
Truffle hunters attacked by suspected ISIS fighters in Syrian desert
Truffle hunters attacked by suspected ISIS fighters in Syrian desert
Iranian court convicts 10 for 2020 Ukrainian jet shootdown
Iranian court convicts 10 for 2020 Ukrainian jet shootdown
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement