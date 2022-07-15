Ohio coroner says Jayland Walker was hit with 46 bullets fired from Akron police

Kohler said that it was virtually impossible to tell which of the gunshot wounds killed Walker.
The report said 15 gunshot wounds entered Walker's torso and caused internal injury to his heart, lungs, liver, spleen, left kidney, intestines and multiple ribs.
A man protesting Walker's death is seen on a street near the Akron City Justice Center in Akron, Ohio, on July 4. The coroner's report Friday said Walker had 46 bullet wounds. Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI
The ME's report added that 17 bullets entered the pelvis and both upper legs, one fractured his jaw, eight caused injury to his arms and right hand and five injured the areas around the knees, right lower leg and right foot.
Akron police said that Walker's attempt to escape led the officers to believe he was armed and a threat. The Akron chapter of the Fraternal Order of Police has said that it believes the officers were justified in shooting Walker.