July 13 (UPI) -- The family of Jayland Walker, who was shot up to 60 times while running away from police during a chase on June 27, decided to leave his casket open during viewing and a funeral at the Akron Civic Theatre in Ohio on Wednesday. The decision was being compared to that of the family of Emmett Till 67 years ago, when the visual of his attack in Mississippi marked a turning point in the country's civil rights movement. Advertisement

Many police brutality activists have complained that little has been done in the shooting death of unarmed Black people by police since the death of George Floyd in the custody of Minneapolis police in 2020.

Walker was unarmed when he was shot to death by Akron police but a gun was found inside the vehicle he was in when he initially fled authorities. Police claim Walker fired at them during the initial vehicle chase before Walker stopped and ran from the car he was driving.

His death resulted in days of protests in Akron over his death. Eight police officers were involved in Walker's shooting. They were all placed on administrative leave pending the investigation.