April 15, 2023 / 4:56 PM

Texas Republican faces possible probe into 'inappropriate relationship' with intern

By Adam Schrader
A Texas Republican lawmaker is facing a possible probe into an “inappropriate relationship” with an intern. File Photo courtesy of Gage Skidmore/Wikimedia Commons
A Texas Republican lawmaker is facing a possible probe into an “inappropriate relationship” with an intern. File Photo courtesy of Gage Skidmore/Wikimedia Commons

April 15 (UPI) -- A Texas Republican lawmaker is facing a possible probe into an "inappropriate relationship" with an intern, reports said.

State Rep. Bryan Slaton, from the small Dallas exurb of Royse City, was accused of having "sexual relations" in a complaint filed to the House General Investigative Committee by one of his staffers.

The complaint was first obtained by The Quorum Report, a small non-partisan newsletter focusing on politics in Texas. It was confirmed by the Texas Tribune.

The intern whom Slaton allegedly had sexual relations with was not identified but was described as being under the age of 21.

The complaint alleged that Slaton invited the intern to his Austin apartment after 10 p.m. on March 31. Slaton later allegedly flirted with the intern and showed her fake emails from his personal account that accused him of having sex with her as a loyalty test.

Slaton has retained Patrick Short, a lawyer based in Rockwall, as legal counsel stemming from the alleged incident, according to the Austin American-Statesman.

"We are aware of outrageous claims circulating online by second-tier media that make false claims against Representative Slaton," Short said in a statement to the newspaper.

"As a result, he has been advised to forward all inquiries in this matter -- including any that may relate to a possible complaint -- to his legal counsel."

Slaton, a former pastor, is a far-right lawmaker best known for having introduced a bill seeking to ban children from attending drag shows in Texas. He also once proposed a bill to have a referendum on whether Texas should secede from the United States.

At least two Republicans and one Democrat in the state legislature have called on Slaton to resign.

Trump files FEC disclosure, providing public look at his personal finances

