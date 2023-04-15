Advertisement
U.S. News
April 15, 2023 / 4:14 PM

Trump files FEC disclosure, providing public look at his personal finances

By Adam Schrader
Former President Donald Trump is seen leaving Trump Tower on Thursday in New York City. File Photo by John Nacion/UPI
Former President Donald Trump is seen leaving Trump Tower on Thursday in New York City. File Photo by John Nacion/UPI | License Photo

April 15 (UPI) -- Former President Donald Trump filed a financial disclosure report with the Federal Election Commission on Friday, providing the public a rare look at his personal finances.

In the document, an FEC employee who reviewed the filing noted that Trump had been given two extensions totaling 90 days to submit the report.

Advertisement

Such filings are required by federal law as a means of combatting corruption during a federal election and his filing will allow the former president to avoid a $200 penalty after missing an earlier deadline to file the report.

The 101-page report includes a list of Trump's assets and liabilities and their estimated values, indicated in the report with wide ranges.

RELATED Donald Trump wraps up second deposition in New York business fraud civil suit

For example, Trump reported that the value of his property 1125 S. Ocean Boulevard in Palm Beach, Fla. -- a home previously owned by his aunt and located next to his Mar-a-Lago estate that he purchased in 2018 for $18.25 million -- was worth "over $50 million" without being required to provide a more precise figure.

Advertisement

Other high-ticket assets listed in the report include his midtown Manhattan office tower 1290 Avenue of the Americas, a property highlighted on The Trump Organization's website. That building was also estimated as having a value of "over $50 million."

While Trump appeared to over-evaluate how much some of his properties were worth, he also appeared to devalue other assets.

RELATED Donald Trump sues former lawyer Michael Cohen for $500M

The valuation of the parent company of Trump's social media company Truth Social sat at between $5 million and $25 million despite having a massive $9 billion valuation in 2021 when it announced a merger with the special purpose acquisition company.

He has reported little to no income from that company, Trump Media & Technology Group Corp., of which he owns 90%.

The disclosure report also revealed that Trump earned less than $1 million from the sale of NFTs, a series of virtual "trading cards" advertised on the website CollectTrumpCards.com depicting the former president in various costumes including a superhero outfit.

RELATED Republican Sen. Tim Scott announces presidential exploratory committee

The sale of the trading cards could have potentially been a blow to Trump who privately said that the digital assets could reach as high as $100 million in sales, The New York Times reported.

Dozens of Trump assets were listed as having no value, or less than $1,000 in value, mostly relating to various limited-liability corporations the former president has established.

Advertisement

Another takeaway from the report is that Trump has paid off at least six loans since leaving office, including those for his Trump Tower in New York City and for his Trump Doral golf club near Miami.

Trump revealed that he took out new loans from Axos Bank worth more than $50 million each for both of those same properties.

The former president also appears to have paid off another major loan for his Trump Old Post Office, the controversial hotel he leased near the White House in Washington D.C. that was sold last year.

Trump had purchased the lease for his 263-room hotel from the government in 2013 and spent roughly $200 million renovating the building, largely financed through a $170 million loan from Deutsche Bank.

Latest Headlines

Texas Republican faces possible probe into 'inappropriate relationship' with intern
U.S. News // 9 minutes ago
Texas Republican faces possible probe into 'inappropriate relationship' with intern
April 15 (UPI) -- A Texas Republican lawmaker is facing a possible probe into an "inappropriate relationship" with an intern, reports said.
Mega Millions ticket sold in NYC wins $476 million jackpot
U.S. News // 57 minutes ago
Mega Millions ticket sold in NYC wins $476 million jackpot
April 15 (UPI) -- A lottery ticket sold in the New York City borough of Queens won a $476 million jackpot after matching all six Mega Millions numbers that were drawn on Friday.
Man arrested after bomb threat at Michigan television station
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Man arrested after bomb threat at Michigan television station
April 15 (UPI) -- One man is in custody following a bomb threat and subsequent standoff at a TV news station in Kalamazoo, Mich.
Blinken seeks to strengthen U.S. ties with Vietnam in official Hanoi visit
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Blinken seeks to strengthen U.S. ties with Vietnam in official Hanoi visit
April 15 (UPI) -- U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with the leader of Vietnam's ruling Communist Party and other top officials during an official visit to Hanoi Saturday meant to strengthen ties between the two nations.
Indiana officials assess hazards as recycling fire victims wait to return home
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Indiana officials assess hazards as recycling fire victims wait to return home
April 15 (UPI) -- Officials on Saturday are reviewing contamination levels to determine when Richmond, Ind., residents forced to evacuate their homes can return following a toxic fire at a recycling facility.
Prosecutors detail case against suspect in slaying of Cash App founder Lee
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Prosecutors detail case against suspect in slaying of Cash App founder Lee
April 15 (UPI) -- California prosecutors say in newly filed documents that an argument over the sister of his alleged attacker led to the stabbing death of Cash App founder Bob Lee in San Francisco.
Bodycam footage released after N.M. cops fatally shoot man at wrong house
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Bodycam footage released after N.M. cops fatally shoot man at wrong house
April 15 (UPI) -- Newly released body camera footage shows that New Mexico police officers realized they were at the wrong house shortly before shooting and killing a 52-year-old man.
President Joe Biden expects to announce re-election bid 'relatively soon'
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
President Joe Biden expects to announce re-election bid 'relatively soon'
April 15 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden says he is expecting to announce his intention to run for re-election in 2024 "relatively soon."
Kansas Gov. Kelly vetoes 'born alive' anti-abortion legislation
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Kansas Gov. Kelly vetoes 'born alive' anti-abortion legislation
April 15 (UPI) -- Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly has vetoed anti-abortion legislation that passed the state Legislature by wide margins.
Montana legislature passes bill banning TikTok in state
U.S. News // 20 hours ago
Montana legislature passes bill banning TikTok in state
April 14 (UPI) -- The Montana legislature passed a bill on Friday to ban TikTok in the state, sending the legislation to Gov. Greg Gianforte's desk.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Qualcomm's $800M fine upheld by Korea's highest court
Qualcomm's $800M fine upheld by Korea's highest court
Bodycam footage released after N.M. cops fatally shoot man at wrong house
Bodycam footage released after N.M. cops fatally shoot man at wrong house
New Navy ship will honor city of Cleveland, integrate with variety of missions
New Navy ship will honor city of Cleveland, integrate with variety of missions
President Joe Biden expects to announce re-election bid 'relatively soon'
President Joe Biden expects to announce re-election bid 'relatively soon'
Kansas Gov. Kelly vetoes 'born alive' anti-abortion legislation
Kansas Gov. Kelly vetoes 'born alive' anti-abortion legislation
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement