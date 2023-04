A Florida couple has been sentenced for heroin and fentanyl distribution, according to the Justice Department. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

April 13 (UPI) -- A Florida couple has been sentenced to prison for heroin and fentanyl distribution. William Franqui, 37, was sentenced to 14 year in prison for conspiracy to distribute heroin and fentanyl. Franqui's wife, Marie Rodriguez, 41, was sentenced to 3 years and 4 months for distribution of fentanyl and heroin. Advertisement

Both defendants had pleaded guilty on May 31.

According to court documents, Franqui was the leader of a drug distribution network that would use runners to deliver drugs in the Middle District of Florida.

The Justice Department says Franqui and Rodriguez sold more than 83 grams of heroin to a confidential source and that on one occasion the heroin was mixed with fentanyl.

"On three occasions between June 17 and August 15, 2020, Franqui and Rodriguez arranged transactions and sold heroin to a confidential source," the Justice Department said.

Three of Franqui's runners, Kevin Darnell Diaz Tirado, Edgardo Colon Rosado, and Orlando Muniz Escalera, preciously pleaded guilty to conspiracy charges and were given sentences raging from five to 10 years.