April 5, 2023 / 8:54 PM

Man accused in Michael K. Williams' drug death pleads guilty

By Joe Fisher
The man accused of distributing the fentanyl-laced heroin that resulted in the death of 'The Wire' actor Michael K. Williams (pictured at the Emmys in 2013) pleaded guilty on Wednesday. Williams, most famous for his role as Omar Little in 'The Wire' and his role in 'Boardwalk Empire,' was found dead in his Brooklyn apartment in 2021. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
The man accused of distributing the fentanyl-laced heroin that resulted in the death of 'The Wire' actor Michael K. Williams (pictured at the Emmys in 2013) pleaded guilty on Wednesday. Williams, most famous for his role as Omar Little in 'The Wire' and his role in 'Boardwalk Empire,' was found dead in his Brooklyn apartment in 2021. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

April 5 (UPI) -- The man accused of distributing the fentanyl-laced heroin that resulted in the death of The Wire actor Michael K. Williams pleaded guilty on Wednesday.

Irvin Cartagena pleaded to conspiring to distribute heroin, fentanyl and a fentanyl analogue, including the heroin that killed Williams, according to the Justice Department. Cartagena faces a maximum 40-year prison sentence.

One count of conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute fentanyl analogue, fentanyl, and heroin carries a mandatory minimum five-year prison sentence.

Williams, most famous for his role as Omar Little on The Wire and his role as Chalky White on Boardwalk Empire, was found dead in his Brooklyn apartment on Sept. 6, 2021. He was 54. The New York City Medical Examiner's Office determined his death was the result of an accidental overdose of heroin, fentanyl, and cocaine.

RELATED 4 men arrested in connection to Michael K. Williams' overdose death

Cartanega is one of four men who were arrested in connection to Williams' death. Luis Cruz, Carlos Macci, and Hector Robles also were arrested in February 2022.

The Justice Department alleges that Cartanega was part of a drug trafficking organization that operated for at least two years in Brooklyn. Cartagena is accused of making the "hand-to-hand transaction" with Williams within days of his death.

"Irvin Cartagena sold fentanyl-laced heroin in broad daylight in New York City, feeding addiction and causing tragedy," Damian Williams, U.S. district attorney for the Southern District of New York, said in a statement. "In doing so, he dealt the fatal dose that killed Michael K. Williams. This Office and our law enforcement partners will continue to hold accountable the dealers who push this poison, exploit addiction, and cause senseless death in our community."

RELATED 1 of 3 suspects arrested in drugging deaths of two men in NYC

RELATED Senior California police union executive charged with attempted drug trafficking

