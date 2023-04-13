Tech business owner arrested in killing of Cash App founder Bob Lee

A tech industry company owner was arrested Thursday in connection with the knife-attack killing of Cash App founder Bob Lee (pictured) in San Francisco earlier this month. Photo courtesy of MobileCoin CEO Josh Goldbard/Moby

April 13 (UPI) -- A tech industry company owner was arrested Thursday in connection with the killing of Cash App founder and widely known tech executive Bob Lee in San Francisco earlier this month. Police announced that a 43-year-old man named Nima Momeni stabbed Lee after an argument. Momeni was the owner of a company called Expand IT. Advertisement

Lee, who was the founder of Cash App, was found with two stab wounds to the chest early in the morning on April 4. He was transported to San Francisco General Hospital, where he later died.

Mission Local reported that police believe Lee and Momeni were driving together in the early morning hours in a car registered to Momeni.

RELATED Cash App founder Bob Lee killed in stabbing in San Francisco

Momeni allegedly stabbed Lee multiple times after an argument, according to the report, which also stated that a knife was recovered near the scene.

"It's just almost numbing, I think everybody close to Bob is just in shock because there was no one who I don't think didn't love Bob," Doug Dalton, a friend of Lee, said, according to ABC 7.

Dalton said the two had dinner a week before his death, describing Lee's spirits as high.

Advertisement

"He literally did not seem to have a care in the world," Dalton shared. "He was very excited about where things were going with MobileCoin. He was very excited to be back in the Bay [area] for a bit."

After founding Cash App, Lee was an executive for financial tech company Square. He also worked at Google early in his career, where he was crucial in developing Google's Android operating system.