The San Francisco Police Department is investigating the death of Cash App founder Bob Lee as the result of an apparent stabbing in the Rincon Hill neighborhood. Photo courtesy of MobileCoin CEO Josh Goldbard/ Moby

April 5 (UPI) -- San Francisco police are investigating the death of Cash App founder Bob Lee as the result of an apparent stabbing in the Rincon Hill neighborhood. Police were called to the scene of a stabbing on the 300 block of Main Street on Tuesday morning at about 2:35 a.m. There they found 43-year-old Lee with two stab wounds to his chest, the San Francisco Chronicle reports. He was transported to a San Francisco General Hospital, where he later died. Advertisement

The killing is being investigated by the department's homicide unit. No arrests have been made.

"I want to extend my sincerest condolences to Mr. Lee's family members & loved ones for his loss. We do not tolerate these horrific acts of violence in San Francisco," tweeted Brooke Jenkins, San Francisco district attorney. "At this time no arrests have been made. Anyone w/ information is asked to call @SFPD Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444."

Lee was chief product officer at MobileCoin. After founding Cash App, he became an executive for financial tech company Square. He also worked at Google early in his career, where he was critical to developing Google's Android operating system.

MobileCoin CEO Josh Goldbard described Lee, nicknamed "Crazy Bob," as a "dynamo."

"Bob was a dynamo, a force of nature. Bob was the genuine article," he wrote in a statement. "He was made for the world that is being born right now. Bob was a child of dreams, and whatever he imagined, no matter how crazy, he made real. Bob was made for the new world."