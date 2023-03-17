Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
March 17, 2023 / 4:22 PM / Updated at 4:54 PM

'John Wick,' 'The Wire' actor Lance Reddick dies suddenly at 60

By Fred Topel
1/5
Lance Reddick died Friday at age 60. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Lance Reddick died Friday at age 60. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

March 17 (UPI) -- Actor Lance Reddick, known for his roles in John Wick and The Wire, died suddenly Friday in his Los Angeles home at age 60 -- just a week before Chapter 4 of the Wick franchise is released.

Two weeks earlier, Reddick attended a press junket in Los Angeles to promote the movie, at which he thanked the franchise for helping him cross over from television to film.

Advertisement

"For me, particularly in terms of film, John Wick changed everything," Reddick told UPI. "I had done films before, but I had primarily a television career. So it's really a line of demarcation for me."

Reddick was in all four John Wick films, beginning with the 2014 original, as Charon, the concierge of the Continental hotel. The Continental is home to assassins, who are forbidden to work on Continental premises.

That year also began Reddick's run on Bosch. Before that, he was a regular cast member on Fringe and The Wire.

Reddick was born in Baltimore, where The Wire took place. He probably was best known for his role as Baltimore police Lt. Cedric Daniels in the HBO drama, which ran from 2002 to 2008.

Advertisement

Recently, he starred in Netflix's Resident Evil series, and he had been a guest on many shows since the 1990s. Reddick's voiceover work included podcasts, animated series and video games.

Before John Wick, Reddick appeared in films including The Guest, White House Down, Jonah Hex and Don't Say a Word. While returning for John Wick sequels, Reddick also landed roles in films Angel Has Fallen, Godzilla vs. Kong, Sylvie's Love and One Night in Miami.

John Wick: Chapter 4 begins with The Continental in crisis. Reddick said Charon supports Continental manager Winston (Ian McShane), even when Winston stands in conflict with their bosses in the High Table of Assassins.

"He might question him but at the end of the day, he has complete faith in him," Reddick said.

Reddick's publicist, Mia Hansen, confirmed his death, apparently due to natural causes. He is survived by his wife, Stephanie Reddick, and children Yvonne Nicole and Christopher.

Donations in his memory can be made to momcares.org., which serves mothers whose children have required neonatal intensive care in Baltimore.

Notable Deaths of 2023

Lance Reddick
Actor Lance Reddick, best known for his roles in "John Wick" and "The Wire," died suddenly at home in Los Angeles on March 17, apparently of natural causes. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Read More

Rina Sawayama on training for 'John Wick 4': 'I threw my back out' Movie review: 'John Wick 4' throws gauntlet for action movie competition The final trailer for 'John Wick 4' shows assassin in global peril

Latest Headlines

'Bel Air' renewed for Season 3 at Peacock
Music // 1 hour ago
'Bel Air' renewed for Season 3 at Peacock
March 17 (UPI) -- Peacock announced Friday that its hit show "Bel-Air" will return for a third season.
BTS member Jimin releases 'Set Me Free Pt. 2' solo single
Music // 3 hours ago
BTS member Jimin releases 'Set Me Free Pt. 2' solo single
March 17 (UPI) -- K-pop star Jimin released a single and music video for "Set Me Free Pt. 2," a new song from his debut solo album, "Face."
Rolling Loud New York festival canceled for 2023
Music // 3 hours ago
Rolling Loud New York festival canceled for 2023
March 17 (UPI) -- Rolling Loud organizers said the festival won't return to New York this year due to "logistical factors."
Matchbox Twenty announce new single, album and summer tour
Music // 3 hours ago
Matchbox Twenty announce new single, album and summer tour
March 17 (UPI) -- Matchbox Twenty is heading out on a summer tour and releasing a new single in advance of their new album, "Where the Light Goes."
Reports: Denzel Washington in final talks for 'Gladiator' sequel
Movies // 4 hours ago
Reports: Denzel Washington in final talks for 'Gladiator' sequel
March 17 (UPI) -- Denzel Washington will reunite with Ridley Scott on the "Gladiator" sequel.
Paris Hilton describes her 'magical' love for son Phoenix
Entertainment News // 4 hours ago
Paris Hilton describes her 'magical' love for son Phoenix
March 17 (UPI) -- Paris Hilton discussed her son Phoenix on "Watch What Happens Live" and said Kim Kardashian sent her the best baby gift.
Reports: Tyra Banks exits 'Dancing with the Stars' ahead of Season 32
TV // 4 hours ago
Reports: Tyra Banks exits 'Dancing with the Stars' ahead of Season 32
March 17 (UPI) -- Tyra Banks said she is leaving "Dancing with the Stars" after hosting the show for three seasons.
Kim Kardashian, son Saint attend Arsenal F.C. soccer match in London
Entertainment News // 5 hours ago
Kim Kardashian, son Saint attend Arsenal F.C. soccer match in London
March 17 (UPI) -- Kim Kardashian and her son, Saint West, were spotted at an Arsenal game in the United Kingdom.
De La Soul perform 'Stakes is High' with The Roots on 'Tonight Show'
Music // 5 hours ago
De La Soul perform 'Stakes is High' with The Roots on 'Tonight Show'
March 17 (UPI) -- De La Soul performed on "The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon" following Trugoy the Dove's death and the release of their catalog on streaming services.
'Ginny & Georgia' star Brianne Howey is pregnant
Entertainment News // 6 hours ago
'Ginny & Georgia' star Brianne Howey is pregnant
March 17 (UPI) -- Brianne Howey, who plays Georgia Miller on "Ginny & Georgia," is expecting her first child with her husband, Matt Ziering.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Tamar Braxton, Evelyn Lozada, Nivea ready to find love on 'Queens Court'
Tamar Braxton, Evelyn Lozada, Nivea ready to find love on 'Queens Court'
Keshia Knight Pulliam: 'Adoption Scam' shows value of legit agency
Keshia Knight Pulliam: 'Adoption Scam' shows value of legit agency
'Servant' star Nell Tiger Free: Leanne was always destined to find her power
'Servant' star Nell Tiger Free: Leanne was always destined to find her power
Justin Bieber smiles in Instagram update on facial paralysis
Justin Bieber smiles in Instagram update on facial paralysis
David Hockney painting worth more than $35K discovered on 'Antiques Roadshow'
David Hockney painting worth more than $35K discovered on 'Antiques Roadshow'
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement