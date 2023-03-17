'John Wick,' 'The Wire' actor Lance Reddick dies suddenly at 60

1/5

Lance Reddick died Friday at age 60. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

March 17 (UPI) -- Actor Lance Reddick, known for his roles in John Wick and The Wire, died suddenly Friday in his Los Angeles home at age 60 -- just a week before Chapter 4 of the Wick franchise is released. Two weeks earlier, Reddick attended a press junket in Los Angeles to promote the movie, at which he thanked the franchise for helping him cross over from television to film. Advertisement

"For me, particularly in terms of film, John Wick changed everything," Reddick told UPI. "I had done films before, but I had primarily a television career. So it's really a line of demarcation for me."

Reddick was in all four John Wick films, beginning with the 2014 original, as Charon, the concierge of the Continental hotel. The Continental is home to assassins, who are forbidden to work on Continental premises.

That year also began Reddick's run on Bosch. Before that, he was a regular cast member on Fringe and The Wire.

Reddick was born in Baltimore, where The Wire took place. He probably was best known for his role as Baltimore police Lt. Cedric Daniels in the HBO drama, which ran from 2002 to 2008.

Advertisement

Recently, he starred in Netflix's Resident Evil series, and he had been a guest on many shows since the 1990s. Reddick's voiceover work included podcasts, animated series and video games.

Before John Wick, Reddick appeared in films including The Guest, White House Down, Jonah Hex and Don't Say a Word. While returning for John Wick sequels, Reddick also landed roles in films Angel Has Fallen, Godzilla vs. Kong, Sylvie's Love and One Night in Miami.

John Wick: Chapter 4 begins with The Continental in crisis. Reddick said Charon supports Continental manager Winston (Ian McShane), even when Winston stands in conflict with their bosses in the High Table of Assassins.

"He might question him but at the end of the day, he has complete faith in him," Reddick said.

Reddick's publicist, Mia Hansen, confirmed his death, apparently due to natural causes. He is survived by his wife, Stephanie Reddick, and children Yvonne Nicole and Christopher.

Donations in his memory can be made to momcares.org., which serves mothers whose children have required neonatal intensive care in Baltimore.

Notable Deaths of 2023