Federal prosecutors announced Wednesday they will not pursue charges in the death of Shanquella Robinson, who was found dead last October while vacationing in Mexico. Photo courtesy Facebook/Shanquella Robinson

April 12 (UPI) -- Federal prosecutors say they will not make an arrest in the death of Shanquella Robinson, who was found dead in October while vacationing in Mexico. The U.S. Attorney's Office in North Carolina announced Wednesday that the FBI has completed its investigation into the 25-year-old's death in Cabo San Lucas, and that federal prosecutors will not be bringing criminal charges in the United States.

Robinson was found dead at a vacation rental on Oct. 29, according to her father Bernard Robinson, who said she was traveling with six friends after arriving in Cabo the day before.

Mexican prosecutors said Robinson's death was the result of a "direct attack" and that one of her female friends was involved, according to CNN.

A viral video surfaced shortly after Robinson died, showing another woman beating her in a hotel, as two other people in the room recorded the attack.

Mexican authorities have issued an arrest warrant for one of the six travelers, which would require the person in question be extradited from the United States.

But, U.S. officials said there is no criminal suspect from the FBI's investigation. The Justice Department informed Robinson's family Wednesday that it would not prosecute any of the six suspects.

"Based on the results of the autopsy and after a careful deliberation and review of the investigative materials by both U.S. Attorneys' Offices, federal prosecutors informed Ms. Robinson's family today that the available evidence does not support a federal prosecution," U.S. Attorneys Sandra Hairston and Dena King said in a joint statement.

The six people who were with Robinson in Mexico gave conflicting statements about how she died. While her mother was told she died of alcohol poisoning, her death certificate says she died of severe spinal cord injury and a broken neck.

There was also a discrepancy between the autopsy performed by Mexican authorities and the one performed by U.S. officials.

"These discrepancies can be credited to the delay in investigation by U.S. officials, who conducted a second autopsy once Shanquella's body was embalmed," Robinson's family's attorneys Ben Crump and Sue-Ann Robinson said in a statement. "When an investigation is delayed, the hard evidence to support prosecution diminishes, but in this case, that is due to the U.S. not considering this case to be a high priority."

"The death of Ms. Robinson has been incredibly difficult for her family and the community. As a matter of policy, federal officials generally do not issue public statements concerning the status of an investigation," Hairston and King wrote.

"However, given the circumstances of Ms. Robinson's death and the public concern surrounding this investigation, it is important to reassure the public that experienced federal agents and seasoned prosecutors extensively reviewed the available evidence and have concluded that federal charges cannot be pursued."

