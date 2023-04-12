Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
April 12, 2023 / 10:50 PM

U.S. will not pursue charges in Shanquella Robinson's death in Mexico

By Sheri Walsh
Federal prosecutors announced Wednesday they will not pursue charges in the death of Shanquella Robinson, who was found dead last October while vacationing in Mexico. Photo courtesy Facebook/Shanquella Robinson
Federal prosecutors announced Wednesday they will not pursue charges in the death of Shanquella Robinson, who was found dead last October while vacationing in Mexico. Photo courtesy Facebook/Shanquella Robinson

April 12 (UPI) -- Federal prosecutors say they will not make an arrest in the death of Shanquella Robinson, who was found dead in October while vacationing in Mexico.

The U.S. Attorney's Office in North Carolina announced Wednesday that the FBI has completed its investigation into the 25-year-old's death in Cabo San Lucas, and that federal prosecutors will not be bringing criminal charges in the United States.

Advertisement

Robinson was found dead at a vacation rental on Oct. 29, according to her father Bernard Robinson, who said she was traveling with six friends after arriving in Cabo the day before.

Mexican prosecutors said Robinson's death was the result of a "direct attack" and that one of her female friends was involved, according to CNN.

RELATED Mexican officials arrest 5 in connection with deadly immigration center fire

A viral video surfaced shortly after Robinson died, showing another woman beating her in a hotel, as two other people in the room recorded the attack.

Mexican authorities have issued an arrest warrant for one of the six travelers, which would require the person in question be extradited from the United States.

But, U.S. officials said there is no criminal suspect from the FBI's investigation. The Justice Department informed Robinson's family Wednesday that it would not prosecute any of the six suspects.

Advertisement

"Based on the results of the autopsy and after a careful deliberation and review of the investigative materials by both U.S. Attorneys' Offices, federal prosecutors informed Ms. Robinson's family today that the available evidence does not support a federal prosecution," U.S. Attorneys Sandra Hairston and Dena King said in a joint statement.

The six people who were with Robinson in Mexico gave conflicting statements about how she died. While her mother was told she died of alcohol poisoning, her death certificate says she died of severe spinal cord injury and a broken neck.

There was also a discrepancy between the autopsy performed by Mexican authorities and the one performed by U.S. officials.

"These discrepancies can be credited to the delay in investigation by U.S. officials, who conducted a second autopsy once Shanquella's body was embalmed," Robinson's family's attorneys Ben Crump and Sue-Ann Robinson said in a statement. "When an investigation is delayed, the hard evidence to support prosecution diminishes, but in this case, that is due to the U.S. not considering this case to be a high priority."

"The death of Ms. Robinson has been incredibly difficult for her family and the community. As a matter of policy, federal officials generally do not issue public statements concerning the status of an investigation," Hairston and King wrote.

Advertisement

"However, given the circumstances of Ms. Robinson's death and the public concern surrounding this investigation, it is important to reassure the public that experienced federal agents and seasoned prosecutors extensively reviewed the available evidence and have concluded that federal charges cannot be pursued."

Read More

Arrest warrant issued for friend of North Carolina woman found dead in Cabo San Lucas

Latest Headlines

Florida executes 'ninja killer' for 1989 double murder
U.S. News // 4 minutes ago
Florida executes 'ninja killer' for 1989 double murder
April 12 (UPI) -- The State of Florida executed Louis Bernard Gaskin, known as the ninja killer, on Wednesday for a 1989 double murder.
Louisville bank shooting 911 calls reveal warning from gunman's mother
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Louisville bank shooting 911 calls reveal warning from gunman's mother
April 12 (UPI) -- The Louisville Metro Police Department has released twelve 911 calls from witnesses, including the mother of the suspected gunman, during Monday's mass bank shooting that killed five people and injured eight others.
Democrats want attorney general to probe expulsion of 2 Tennessee lawmakers
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Democrats want attorney general to probe expulsion of 2 Tennessee lawmakers
April 12 (UPI) -- A handful of Senate Democrats, led by Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., called on Attorney General Merrick Garland to launch a civil-rights investigation into the expulsion of two Black Tennessee lawmakers.
Judge sanctions Fox News for withholding evidence in Dominion defamation case
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Judge sanctions Fox News for withholding evidence in Dominion defamation case
April 12 (UPI) -- A Delaware Superior Court Judge on Wednesday sanctioned Fox News and its parent company, Fox Corp., for withholding evidence in its Dominion defamation lawsuit.
Donald Trump sues former lawyer Michael Cohen for $500M
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Donald Trump sues former lawyer Michael Cohen for $500M
April 12 (UPI) -- Former President Donald Trump has filed a lawsuit against his former personal lawyer Michael Cohen, seeking at least $500 million for alleged breach of contract and spreading false information.
Wisconsin Democratic Sen. Tammy Baldwin announces re-election bid
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Wisconsin Democratic Sen. Tammy Baldwin announces re-election bid
April 12 (UPI) -- Saying she wants to continue being 'a fighter' for working families, Wisconsin Democratic Sen. Tammy Baldwin said Wednesday she will seek re-election.
Juul to pay $462 million to settle multiple state lawsuits over marketing to minors
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Juul to pay $462 million to settle multiple state lawsuits over marketing to minors
April 12 (UPI) -- Electronic cigarette manufacturer Juul Labs has reached an agreement to pay $462 million to settle multiple lawsuits alleging it marketed vapes to minors.
Officials lift evacuation orders for New Jersey wildfire
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Officials lift evacuation orders for New Jersey wildfire
A fast-moving wildfire broke out Tuesday evening in southern New Jersey, forcing the evacuation of more than 170 buildings as the blaze continued to grow into early Wednesday.
HHS proposes stronger health privacy laws for abortions
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
HHS proposes stronger health privacy laws for abortions
April 12 (UPI) -- The Biden administration Wednesday announced that it would offer more legal protections for people who obtain abortions by updating a health privacy law.
NPR to stop using Twitter after being labeled 'state-affiliated media'
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
NPR to stop using Twitter after being labeled 'state-affiliated media'
April 12 (UPI) -- NPR has announced it will stop posting new content to Twitter after being inaccurately labeled as "state-affiliated media," a warning often applied to media outlets controlled by authoritarian regimes.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

COVID-19 national emergency ends: What it means, what to expect
COVID-19 national emergency ends: What it means, what to expect
Whole Foods closes new flagship San Francisco store over safety concerns
Whole Foods closes new flagship San Francisco store over safety concerns
Louisville bank shooting 911 calls reveal warning from gunman's mother
Louisville bank shooting 911 calls reveal warning from gunman's mother
Toronto police arrests 42 in crackdown on gun smuggling from U.S.
Toronto police arrests 42 in crackdown on gun smuggling from U.S.
Donald Trump sues former lawyer Michael Cohen for $500M
Donald Trump sues former lawyer Michael Cohen for $500M
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement