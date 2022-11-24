Arrest warrant issued for friend of North Carolina woman found dead in Cabo San Lucas

Nov. 24 (UPI) -- An arrest warrant is issued for a friend of Shanquella Robinson, a 25-year-old woman who was found dead while on vacation in Cabo San Lucas in October.

Mexican prosecutors say Robinson's death was the result of a "direct attack" and one of her female friends was involved, according to CNN. Robinson was on vacation with six friends, arriving in Cabo on Oct. 28. She was found dead at a vacation rental on Oct. 29, her father Bernard Robinson said.

Advertisement

"This case is fully clarified, we even have a court order, there is an arrest warrant issued for the crime of femicide to the detriment of the victim and against an alleged perpetrator, a friend of her who is the direct aggressor," said Daniel de la Rosa Anaya, a prosecutor for the state of Baja California Sur, according to ABC News.

"Actually it wasn't a quarrel, but instead a direct aggression."

To carry out the warrant, the person in question will need to be extradited from the United States.

The case is also being investigated by the FBI, its North Carolina field office told The Hill. No additional details about the agency's investigation are known at this time.

Advertisement

According to Robinson's death certificate, she died about 15 minutes after suffering an injury. A doctor was called to the rental, Villa Linda 32, and found Robinson intoxicated. She was not able to speak but her vital signs were stable.

RELATED Florida police arrest man accused of executing 4 Chinese nationals in Oklahoma

Robinson's friends returned to Charlotte and informed her family that she died from alcohol poisoning, but this was not mentioned on her death certificate. Her cause of death was listed as a severe spinal cord injury and Atlas subluxation complex, which occurs when the top bone of a person's neck comes out of alignment, causing a dysfunction of the nervous system.

"It's like a nightmare. I can't even sleep. I am just frustrated. My heart is just aching as a father. A praying man," Bernard Robinson told WSOC. "I just want some truth because this doesn't add up right."